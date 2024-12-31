News
Abdul Samad
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 31, 2024 - 2:45 pm

New LSG Recruit Flaunts His Explosive Batting Ahead of IPL 2025, Fires 112 off 64 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His knock included nine boundaries and six maximums.

Abdul Samad

Newly recruited Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Abdul Samad made a strong case for himself ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with a scintillating century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Samad, who was bought by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise for INR 4.2 crores at last month’s mega-auction, slammed a quickfire 112 off 64 balls, striking at an impressive rate of 175 during a match between Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram. His knock included nine boundaries and six maximums.

He has looked in decent touch in domestic cricket of late, and was amongst the top 5 run-scorers for his team Jammu & Kashmir in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), with 139 runs at 27.8.

ALSO READ: Senior India Batter Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons

LSG sees Abdul Samad as a long term investment

LSG’s willingness to spend a solid amount for the 23-year-old uncapped Abdul Samad definitely shows that the franchise has faith in the youngster’s talents. LSG were clear with their plans and went for him right from the start and eventually got him in the auction.

Samad previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), featuring in over 50 IPL matches and has scored 577 runs at a strike rate of 146.08. However, he is yet to fully showcase his potential in the IPL.

SRH consistently backed him for his promise, but they released him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction due to his below-par performance in IPL 2024.

Samad is a dependable lower-order batter known for his ability to hit pacers effectively and inject momentum into the innings during the slog overs. Although his recent years have been less impressive, his undeniable talent motivated LSG in acquiring him.

Abdul Samad
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Vijay Hazare Trophy

