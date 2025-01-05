News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
We look at four changes we could see after this series loss Down Under.
Features
January 5, 2025 - 6:25 pm

4 Changes We Could See in India’s First-Choice Playing XI in Tests After the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series Loss

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India did well in patches but were flat overall and missed countless capitalising opportunities.

We look at four changes we could see after this series loss Down Under.

India’s series defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy has been an eye-opener, leaving numerous problems to address. They did well in patches but were flat overall and missed countless capitalising opportunities.

The issues were in every department, and India relied heavily on individual performances to bail them out almost every time. Several changes will likely follow, with a few big calls set to be taken by the team management and selectors.

We look at four changes we could see after this series loss Down Under.

Rohit Sharma out, a new partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal

If India are really serious about taking the Test team forward, they should look beyond Rohit Sharma now. The first step towards transition is to look beyond out-of-form and ageing players and bring fresh faces to the side. Rohit is not getting younger, so India must find a new opener to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

KL Rahul has blown hot and cold, but if the team wants to continue with him, they should give him an extended run. His position has often been changed, but he has never been consistent. The team should consider all aspects and choose Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner accordingly.

Also Read: Time To ‘End Superstar Culture’ As India Puts Team Over Individuals

No place for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s downfall has been beyond expectations, and this series has shown he might be done in the longest format. His issues outside the off-stump line are more pronounced than ever, and all his dismissals followed the same pattern on this tour. His game doesn’t inspire enough confidence, and bowlers don’t need to do much to tame him.

If he has to average in the mid-20s to 30s, India should better give any youngster a go since he is unlikely to perform worse than Kohli. There is a chance of a young player improving, unlike Kohli, who has shown little signs of improvement. He doesn’t have the game, and it’s time to look for alternatives.

Shubman Gill at No.5

It might be harsh on him, but Shubman Gill should get a new batting position and bat at No.5. He has found success at No.3 but hasn’t really nailed that spot despite spending ample time in that position. Maybe he should face older ball more, where he can play his shots naturally and doesn’t navigate early threats.

That’s where his best might come as a Test batter and be tried in that position. Even if No.5, Gill can also take Virat’s spot and bat at No.4. At No.3, the team needs someone who has a solid defensive game and can play out the new ball for batters to follow.

Batting promotion for Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy showed his batting expertise with the willow throughout the series, but the team batted him too low in the order. His batting value should be maximised and promoted in the batting order. The team can consider him their next No.5 if they want Gill to take the No.4 slot.

Nitish’s bowling is already a bonus; even his bowling can be more utilised. If he plays, Nitish should bat up in the order or shouldn’t play at all. Instead, India should use a specialist rather than expecting him to do the bits and pieces stuff with bat and ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

Siraj, Prasidh Come Apart in Bumrah’s Absence

Siraj, Prasidh Come Apart in Bumrah’s Absence: What Is India’s Ideal Test Pace Attack for the Future?

India’s reliance on Bumrah was evident throughout the series. Bumrah had been the standout performer, delivering a stunning 32 wickets in 5 matches.
Features
05/01/2025
One of the most exciting players in the local domestic competitions has been Manoj Bhandage.

RCB Need to Fit Underrated Uncapped All-rounder in their Playing XI for IPL 2025

One of the most exciting players in the local domestic competitions has been Manoj Bhandage.
Indian Premier League - IPL
04/01/2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) probably had the most underwhelming IPL 2025 auction, and their strategy was weird.

Lucknow Super Giants Face an Opening Conundrum in IPL 2025, But There’s an Easy Long-term Fix

They bought too many inconsistent or unknown players rather than going for several big options and barely spent anything on quality cricketers.
Indian Premier League - IPL
02/01/2025
Beau Webster

Meet Beau Webster: 31-Year-Old Australian All-Rounder Set To Earn the Baggy Green in New Year’s Test Against India

He will be the third player for the hosts to make a debut in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Features
02/01/2025
Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed Registers Historic 7/19 in BPL – Check Top 3 Bowling Figures in T20 Cricket

He achieved the feat while playing for the Durbar Rajshahi in a match against Dhaka Capitals.
Features
02/01/2025
India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Out? India’s Playing XI for SCG Test Set To Witness Big Calls

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.
Features
02/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy