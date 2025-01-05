4 Changes We Could See in India’s First-Choice Playing XI in Tests After the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series Loss

India did well in patches but were flat overall and missed countless capitalising opportunities.

The issues were in every department, and India relied heavily on individual performances to bail them out almost every time. Several changes will likely follow, with a few big calls set to be taken by the team management and selectors.

We look at four changes we could see after this series loss Down Under.

Rohit Sharma out, a new partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal

If India are really serious about taking the Test team forward, they should look beyond Rohit Sharma now. The first step towards transition is to look beyond out-of-form and ageing players and bring fresh faces to the side. Rohit is not getting younger, so India must find a new opener to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

KL Rahul has blown hot and cold, but if the team wants to continue with him, they should give him an extended run. His position has often been changed, but he has never been consistent. The team should consider all aspects and choose Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner accordingly.

No place for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s downfall has been beyond expectations, and this series has shown he might be done in the longest format. His issues outside the off-stump line are more pronounced than ever, and all his dismissals followed the same pattern on this tour. His game doesn’t inspire enough confidence, and bowlers don’t need to do much to tame him.

Edged and caught behind the wicket, all of Virat Kohli's dismissals this series have had a common theme #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5mz5SGcAbh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

If he has to average in the mid-20s to 30s, India should better give any youngster a go since he is unlikely to perform worse than Kohli. There is a chance of a young player improving, unlike Kohli, who has shown little signs of improvement. He doesn’t have the game, and it’s time to look for alternatives.

Shubman Gill at No.5

It might be harsh on him, but Shubman Gill should get a new batting position and bat at No.5. He has found success at No.3 but hasn’t really nailed that spot despite spending ample time in that position. Maybe he should face older ball more, where he can play his shots naturally and doesn’t navigate early threats.

That’s where his best might come as a Test batter and be tried in that position. Even if No.5, Gill can also take Virat’s spot and bat at No.4. At No.3, the team needs someone who has a solid defensive game and can play out the new ball for batters to follow.

Batting promotion for Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy showed his batting expertise with the willow throughout the series, but the team batted him too low in the order. His batting value should be maximised and promoted in the batting order. The team can consider him their next No.5 if they want Gill to take the No.4 slot.

Now THIS is entertaining stuff from Nitish Kumar Reddy!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JgsupvPUkN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

Nitish’s bowling is already a bonus; even his bowling can be more utilised. If he plays, Nitish should bat up in the order or shouldn’t play at all. Instead, India should use a specialist rather than expecting him to do the bits and pieces stuff with bat and ball.

