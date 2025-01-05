Time To ‘End Superstar Culture’ As India Puts Team Over Individuals

The former all-rounder highlighted that even legends like Sachin Tendulkar continued playing domestic cricket late in their careers to stay sharp.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns about Virat Kohli’s recent struggles in Test cricket, particularly his poor performances in the first innings.

Pathan pointed out that Kohli averaged just 15 in the first innings of Tests in 2024, a crucial phase where batters are expected to set the tone. He believes it may be time for the Indian management to consider younger players who can bring more consistency to the team.

Also Read: CSK New Recruit Shows Good Form in Domestic Circuit To Push Case for Starting XI in IPL 2025

Pathan Calls for a Shift from Superstar Culture to Team Culture

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan emphasized the need for the Indian team to move away from a “superstar culture” and adopt a more team-oriented mindset.

He stressed that players must prioritize improving their game and contributing to the team’s success, rather than relying on past achievements. A team-focused approach, he believes, is essential to overcoming India’s recent struggles in red-ball cricket.

“We need to end superstar culture, we need team culture. You need to improve yourself and improve the Indian team. There were matches before this series, too, and they had an opportunity to play domestic cricket, but they didn’t. We need to change that culture,” Pathan said.

Time to shift the spotlight! 🌟 #IrfanPathan calls for an end to the superstar culture, emphasizing the importance of building a strong team-first mentality in Indian cricket💬🇮🇳#AUSvINDOnStar #ToughestRivalry #WTC #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/YQ6TKJUXe4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2025

The former all-rounder highlighted that even legends like Sachin Tendulkar continued playing domestic cricket late in their careers to stay sharp. Kohli, however, hasn’t played domestic cricket since the 2012/13 Ranji Trophy. Pathan suggested that returning to domestic cricket could help Kohli address his technical issues and rediscover his form.

“When was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? (the host points out that Kohli’s last first-class appearance for Delhi was in 2012) It has been more than a decade. Even Sachin Tendulkar has played domestic cricket more recently, and he has retired,” said Pathan.

Irfan Pathan Highlights the Value of Grooming Young Talent for the Future

Pathan called for the Indian team to give regular opportunities to younger players. He argued that even a less experienced player, with consistent chances, could average between 25 to 30, which is similar to Kohli’s current output. Investing in young talent, Pathan believes, would be a better long-term strategy for the team’s future in Test cricket.

“In 2024, in the first innings where the game is set up, Virat Kohli averages just 15. If we take out his numbers in the last five years, he doesn’t even average 30. Is this what the Indian team deserves from his senior player. Instead of him, you give regular chances to a youngster, give him time to get prepared, even he can average 25-30. Because we are discussing the team here not the individuals,” Pathan added.

Also Read: Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts?

Repeating Mistakes: Pathan’s Concern Over Kohli’s Dismissals

Pathan expressed disappointment over Kohli’s repeated struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump, a flaw Sunil Gavaskar has often pointed out. Pathan felt that despite receiving advice from one of the game’s greats, there hasn’t been enough effort to rectify this issue. He stressed the importance of hard work and adaptability in addressing these weaknesses.

“We are not degrading Virat Kohli. He has scored a lot of runs and played superbly for India, but you are repeating the same mistake again and again. Sunny sir (Sunil Gavaskar) has pointed it out, and he is here at the ground. How long does it take to come to Sunny sir and talk about that mistake? It takes hard work to rectify that mistake, and I didn’t see any of that,” said Pathan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.