Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts?

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the struggles of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following India’s six-wicket defeat in Sydney, where Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

The loss also marked the end of the WTC 2023-25 cycle for India, leaving questions about the roles of Rohit and Kohli in the Test setup.

Rohit had a disastrous series, scoring just 31 runs in Australia at an average of 6.20, the worst-ever figure recorded by a visiting captain. His broader record in red-ball cricket has also been underwhelming recently, with just 164 runs in 15 innings over the period.

Kohli fared slightly better, scoring 382 runs in 19 innings at an average of 22.5, but he struggled against deliveries outside the off stump, being dismissed in that manner seven times in eight innings on the tour.

The Importance of Domestic Cricket for India’s Senior Players

Speaking on the post match presentation, Gambhir has emphasized the importance of domestic cricket in building a solid foundation for Test success, pointing out the need for senior players to participate in these competitions. Interestingly, both Rohit and Kohli have largely stayed away from domestic red-ball cricket for nearly a decade.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given,” Gambhir said.

Virat Kohli last played domestic cricket during the 2012/13 Ranji Trophy, representing Delhi against Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Rohit’s last domestic appearance was in the 2016 Duleep Trophy for India Blue, while his last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai was in the 2015/16 season, where he scored a brilliant 113 against Uttar Pradesh.

This absence from domestic cricket has not only reduced their exposure to first-class conditions but also limited their opportunities to regain form and adapt to longer-format challenges.

Gambhir’s suggestion highlights the value of domestic cricket for senior players to stay match-ready and develop resilience in red-ball conditions.

“Not only one game, if they are available and committed to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you’ll never get desired results in Test cricket,” he added.

Gambhir Calls for a Shift in Approach to Red-Ball Cricket

India’s batting struggles were glaring throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They were dismissed for under 200 in six out of nine innings, marking their worst-ever performance by an Indian team on an Australian tour.

Gambhir has identified temperament and the ability to grind through tough situations as key areas for improvement.

“A bit could be because of wickets, but it happened in India too. Everything boils down to temperament. How much do you want to play those tough moments, how much do you want to grind in Test cricket and then it is all about playing sessions in the longest format. That is one issue where we need to work on,” he further said.

Whether Rohit and Virat adapt to these demands and participate in domestic cricket could be key to their future in the Test setup. Gambhir’s comments underline the need for both senior and younger players to embrace the foundational aspects of red-ball cricket to regain dominance in the format.

