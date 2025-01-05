Shubman Gill to Rahul Tewatia: What Gujarat Titans’ Top 7 Might Look Like in IPL 2025

Among the additions was a standout top-order batter Jos buttler, further strengthening their already competitive squad.

Gujarat Titans bolstered their squad at the IPL 2025 mega auction, building on the strong foundation set by retaining their core players.

They focused on adding depth and balance to the team, making strategic signings to strengthen their lineup further.

With a well-rounded team, Gujarat Titans look ready for the challenges of IPL 2025. Here’s a look at what their Top 7 might look like for the upcoming season.

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans retained their captain for INR 16.50 crore. Last season, he struggled to deliver his best as the pressure heavily relied on him due to inconsistent opening partnerships. Shubman Gill managed to score 426 runs, but his standout performance came in the 2023 season when he claimed the Orange Cap with an incredible 890 runs.

With Jos Buttler now joining him at the top of the order, Gill can focus on playing his natural game. This solid opening combination sets the stage for Gill to perform even better in the upcoming season.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 15.75 crore after being released by Rajasthan Royals, brings vast experience to the team. While his performances dipped slightly after a stellar 2022 season with 863 runs, he remains a proven match-winner. His ability to take on bowlers from the start makes him a vital asset for the Titans.

Set to open alongside Shubman Gill and take on wicketkeeping duties, Buttler adds firepower to Gujarat’s batting lineup and will be a key player in their IPL 2025 campaign. With his aggressive batting style and versatility, he is expected to provide the team with the explosive starts they need at the top.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan, now a dependable No. 3 for Gujarat Titans, has been retained by the franchise for INR 8.50 crore. He showcased his potential in the 2023 season by scoring 362 runs in just 8 matches and followed it up with an impressive 527 runs in 2024, cementing his place as a key player in the batting lineup.

With Gujarat’s new opening pair expected to provide solid starts, Sudharsan will have more freedom to settle in and play his natural game. Last season, the team often lost early wickets, forcing him to stabilize the innings. This time, with a more stable top order, Sudharsan could thrive even further and make an even bigger impact.

Sherfane Rutherford

Gujarat Titans secured Sherfane Rutherford for INR 2.60 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Previously with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rutherford did not play any matches. Having last played in the IPL for RCB in 2022, he now has a chance to play a bigger role for GT, especially given his recent strong performances in international cricket and other T20 leagues.

With David Miller no longer part of the squad, Rutherford is expected to step into a similar role in the middle order. Known for his strength against pace bowling, he brings power-hitting abilities that could make him a valuable asset to Gujarat’s batting lineup in crucial situations.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has been retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 4 crore and is expected to take on the No. 5 spot, strengthening their middle order. While he has shown glimpses of his potential, he is yet to consistently perform at his best. This season could be a turning point for him to prove his worth.

Last season, Shahrukh played 7 matches and scored 127 runs. Despite his modest returns, Gujarat’s decision to retain him highlights their belief in his abilities. If he can deliver this year, it would significantly boost the Titans’ batting lineup and justify the faith the team has placed in him.

Rahul Tewatia

Gujarat Titans have retained Rahul Tewatia for INR 4 crore, valuing his role as a dependable finisher in the middle order. Batting at No. 6, Tewatia has earned a reputation for delivering match-winning performances under pressure and turning games around for his team.

Although he scored only 188 runs last season, the impact of his contributions in crucial moments is what sets him apart. While Tewatia can bowl spin, the Titans now primarily rely on his batting skills, which have made him an important part of their lineup.

Washington Sundar

Gujarat Titans secured Washington Sundar for INR 3.80 crore, recognizing his potential to strengthen the batting lineup. Set to bat at No. 7, Sundar hasn’t had many opportunities to showcase his batting in the IPL but has proven he can deliver when needed.

He brings the ability to play quick cameos or anchor the innings, offering flexibility and depth to the middle order. As a spinner, Sundar will complement Rashid Khan, adding balance to the team’s bowling attack.

