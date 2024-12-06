3 Major Strengths of Gujarat Titans Heading into IPL 2025 Season

With a focus on adding depth and balance, they made several strategic signings to complement their existing players.

Gujarat Titans strengthened their squad at the IPL 2025 mega auction, building on the foundation laid by the retention of their core group of players.

The team secured some standout additions, including a top-order batter and experienced bowlers, enhancing their lineup for the upcoming season.

GT looks well-rounded and prepared for IPL 2025. Explore the three major strengths of their squad heading into the upcoming season.

Balanced Batting Lineup with One of the Best Opening Duo

With Gujarat Titans securing Jos Buttler in the IPL 2025 auction, the team now boasts one of the strongest opening duos in the competition, alongside Shubman Gill. Last season, GT relied on the opening partnership of Gill and Saha, but Saha had a below-average season, putting additional pressure on Gill. However, with Buttler joining, the pair can now complement each other, providing stability and balance at the top of the order.

Additionally, the Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup is well-balanced, featuring a mix of right-handed and left-handed batters. This variety allows them to adapt to different match situations, providing flexibility in their approach and making their batting order even more formidable for the upcoming season.

Strong Powerplay Bowlers

In the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans strengthened their bowling department by signing Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. Last season, the team struggled to find a consistent powerplay bowler, often having to rotate their options due to Shami’s injury. With the addition of Siraj and Rabada, Gujarat now have two experienced fast bowlers who can swing the ball effectively in the powerplay and pick up key wickets.

Both bowlers bring extra value with their ability to bowl in the death overs, providing more options for the team in crucial stages. With Gujarat’s pitch conditions that favor fast bowlers, Siraj and Rabada are set to make a significant impact in the upcoming season, adding strength and depth to the team’s bowling attack.

Powerful Spin Lineup

Last season, Gujarat Titans had a strong spin duo in Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who complemented each other well. However, with Noor now joining CSK, Gujarat have added Washington Sundar, another skilled spinner, to their ranks. In IPL 2025, Rashid and Sundar will form the spin partnership for Gujarat during the middle overs, both being highly effective.

In addition to their spin skills, both Rashid and Sundar offer valuable batting depth. They are capable of coming in and playing quick cameos when required, further strengthening Gujarat’s all-round capabilities in the upcoming season.

