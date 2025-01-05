Siraj, Prasidh Come Apart in Bumrah’s Absence: What Is India’s Ideal Test Pace Attack for the Future?

India’s reliance on Bumrah was evident throughout the series. Bumrah had been the standout performer, delivering a stunning 32 wickets in 5 matches.

India’s pace attack faltered once again, highlighting their struggles without Jasprit Bumrah, as they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and were officially knocked out of the World Test Championship Final race. South Africa and Australia have now secured their spots in the final.

Reflecting on the 5th Test, Bumrah’s absence was a decisive factor. The ace pacer suffered a back spasm during the first innings and did not return to the field afterward.

Although he came out to bat in India’s second innings, he was unavailable to bowl in the second innings, leaving Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to shoulder the bowling responsibilities.

Australia, chasing a modest target of 161, made a blistering start, smashing 39 runs in the first over off Siraj and Krishna, effectively taking the game away from India.

In contrast, the rest of India’s pacers struggled to make an impact, leaving the bowling attack vulnerable in his absence.

With Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj you cant defend 162. Its easily shows current standard of Indian Cricket. 2-3 players can win you matches but not series.#INDvsAUS #RohitSharma𓃵 #viratkohli — Deepak Mishra (@deepakm70) January 5, 2025

35 from the first 3 overs was a terrible start from Mohammed Siraj & Prasidh Krishna. Without that, India could have still had a slim chance. — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) January 5, 2025

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | 5th Test Sydney | India vs Australia



12 runs from extras



Mohammed Siraj 5 wides in the 1st over



Prasidh Krishna 3 wides, 4 byes



and we have set a target of 162 runs only.



Hope we get wickets as there is no #Bumrah#INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSTest — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) January 5, 2025

What a worst bowling start to the 4th innings of a test by Siraj & Prasidh Krishna..Aus might win this match comfortably.#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Parag D Thombarre (@paragd15) January 5, 2025

What India’s Ideal Pace Attack Looks Like for the Future?

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the WTC 2023-25 cycle now concluded, India’s focus shifts to building a strong pace attack for the future.

The next Test series for India will take place in June, when they travel to England to begin the new WTC cycle. This marks a fresh start and an opportunity to rethink and strengthen their bowling unit.

India relied heavily on Jasprit Bumrah throughout the series, as he was their best bowler by a significant margin. His exceptional performances kept the team in contention, but in his absence, the bowling attack struggled to make an impact.

The lack of consistent support from the rest of the pacers was evident, and the team’s over-reliance on Bumrah exposed the gaps in their pace arsenal. Without Bumrah, India’s bowling lacked the sharpness needed to challenge strong opposition, highlighting the urgent need for others to step up and share the load.

India’s Ideal Pace Attack for the Future

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India tested six fast bowlers—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akashdeep, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Among them, Bumrah stood out as the only consistent performer, while the rest struggled to make a significant impact.

With Mohammad Shami missing the series due to injury and nearing the latter stages of his career, India’s pace attack is set for a transition as they look toward the future.

For the upcoming challenges, India’s ideal pace attack appears to be built around Bumrah as the leader, with Siraj providing solid support as the second pacer. Akashdeep and Harshit Rana, despite their struggles, have shown potential and could play key roles with more experience. 4

Nitish Kumar Reddy also fits the bill as a promising fifth pacer, offering depth to the squad. While Prasidh Krishna performed decently in the fifth Test, it seems unlikely he will be a long-term part of the setup given the competition and other emerging options.

