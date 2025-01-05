From Marcus Stoinis to Marco Jansen: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bank on Big-Hitting Top 7 in IPL 2025

Looking at the PBKS team on paper, they have managed to acquire quite a few power-hitters.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) were the biggest spenders in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction as they did a complete overhaul of their squad in a bid to win their maiden title.

Apart from just two retentions, PBKS recruited a total of 23 players at the auction to fill up their roster. They also did not shy away from spending big to get the players they wanted.

Looking at the PBKS team on paper, they have managed to acquire quite a few power-hitters in their top 7 and will be hoping to bank on them as their main attacking arsenal.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh was one of the two players retained (INR 4 crores) by the franchise for the next season. The young wicketkeeper-batter has been a consistent performer with the bat for PBKS over the last two editions, amassing 358 and 334 runs in IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 respectively.

Not only that, Prabhsimran has looked in stellar form in the ongoing domestic season. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the 24-year-old scored 207 runs in six games at an average of 34.50. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) with three centuries to his name. His role will be to replicate his form at the top of the batting order for PBKS and get them off to a quick start.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL history after Punjab Kings splurged INR 26.75 crore for him. The dynamic right-hander has shown excellent form ahead of IPL 2025. Leading Mumbai in SMAT, he scored 345 runs across 9 matches, boasting an impressive average of 49.28 and a remarkable strike rate of 188.52. His highlight performance was an unbeaten 130.

The year 2024 proved to be outstanding for Shreyas Iyer, highlighted by significant accomplishments such as winning the IPL title with KKR, the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup, and the SMAT title. Punjab Kings will be counting on his winning mindset and exceptional form to propel them toward a successful IPL 2025 season.

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera is amongst the highest-paid uncapped players, earning an INR 4.2 crore contract. Wadhera stands out as one of the top domestic talents, proficient in playing both pace and spin.

Although he has given glimpses of his brilliance in the past two seasons playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI), he has yet to show his best. Hailing from Punjab, he is well-acquainted with the conditions in Mullanpur, which could pave the way for him to fully showcase his potential. Ahead of IPL 2025, the youngster has looked in good touch, averaging 43 with 129 runs in six matches in the ongoing VHT.

Glenn Maxwell

The explosive Aussie all-rounder makes a return to PBKS for the third time, having previously played for them in two stints. He will look to strengthen the team by contributing with the bat in the middle overs and offering valuable overs with the ball.

Maxwell will, however, aim to regain his form after having a forgetful last season. The 36-year-old suffered his worst outing in IPL, where he scored just 52 runs in 10 games at a paltry average of 5.78 playing for RCB.

Shashank Singh

The 34-year-Chhattisgarh cricketer enjoyed a breakout campaign last season after a faux pas by PBKS when they denied buying him during the auction but later rescinded their claim. Shashank justified the faith and went on to showcase his big-hitting abilities while displaying strong nerves to finish games.

His performance ensured PBKS retained his for INR 5.5 crores. In 14 matches last season, Shashank hit 354 runs while batting in the middle order, averaging at a solid 44.25 while maintaining a strike rate of 164.65.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is another Australian all-rounder in the PBKS top 7, acquired for his power-hitting abilities. Stoinis had a magnificent IPL 2024, scoring an impressive 388 runs in 14 games including an unbeaten ton of 124*. With the ball as well, he contributed four wickets.

Punjab Kings will aim to make the most of Marcus Stoinis’ all-round skills. He is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the starting XI, with a potential likelihood of opening the batting. Stoinis’ adaptability and wealth of experience will be vital for PBKS in the forthcoming season.

Marco Jansen

Perhaps PBKS’ best buy of the auction, the bowling all-rounder brings different dimensions to the team and offers versatility. Capable of contributing in the lower order, he has showcased his potential as a strong and powerful hitter.

While his IPL career has yet to fully take off, the South African will be eager to validate the faith shown in him by the PBKS management. Punjab has often struggled to find a dependable finisher at No. 7 or 8, and Jansen appears to have the skills needed to address that gap. As a bowler, the left-arm speedster brings a tough challenge for opposing batters and can effectively partner with Arshdeep Singh to make an impact with the new ball.

