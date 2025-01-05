News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Virat Kohli sandpapergate Steve Smith SCG Test AUS vs IND
News
January 5, 2025 - 7:30 am

WATCH: Virat Kohli riles up Aussie crowd with ‘no sandpaper in pocket’ gesture after Steve Smith wicket

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Virat Kohli sandpapergate Steve Smith SCG Test AUS vs IND

Virat Kohli, leading the side in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, was at his animated best as Prasidh Krishna picked up his third wicket in Australia’s run chase on day three of the SCG Test.

Been set 162 to win after India’s tail collapsed early in the first session, Australia got off to a flier with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh bowling wayward lines. Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja looked much more assured with Bumrah unfit to bowl and the low target aided their confidence.

ALSO READ: ‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

Konstas, however, perished attempting a wild swipe off Prasidh and Marnus Labuschagne followed when he hit one to gully off Prasidh, undone by the extra bounce the Indian pacer got.

Virat Kohli mocks Australia, brings out ‘no sandpaper in pocket’ celebration

But the biggest prize came when the pacer had Steve Smith in trouble with his extra bounce. This was followed by Kohli mocking the Aussies by showing his empty pockets to the crowd, a gesture implying the absence of sandpaper. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral online.

The playful jibe came during the morning session of play and seemed to reference the infamous “Sandpapergate” scandal that rocked Australian cricket in March 2018. In that incident, players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were caught tampering with the ball during a match against South Africa. Smith and Warner received one-year bans, while Bancroft, who used sandpaper on the ball, faced a nine-month suspension.

Prasidh’s early burst put India back into the match at the SCG despite Bumrah’s absence. The key wickets of Konstas, Labuschagne and Smith had the Aussies three down at lunch on day three with still over 90 runs to get.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Steve Smith
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Reaches Major Milestone During His Fighting Knock in Sydney Test Against Australia

Pant looked in his natural element.
News
04/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

The X user insinuated personal attacks on the ex-India cricketer for defending Rohit.
News
04/01/2025
Saim Ayub in race against time to be fit for Champions Trophy 2025

Will Saim Ayub Play in Champions Trophy 2025? Latest Report Provides Update on Recovery Timeline

Missing Ayub in the ICC event will be a major setback for the hosts.
News
04/01/2025
Prasidh Krishna unfair benching border gavaskar trophy 2024 25

Benching Prasidh Krishna For Harshit Rana ‘Made No Cricketing Sense’ – Is Former India Pacer Making a Valid Point?

News
04/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

Famous Bollywood Actor Writes Emotional Social Media Post for Rohit Sharma

He lauded Rohit's leadership, calling him a 'superstar'.
News
04/01/2025
The third umpire has been in the spotlight since the first day of this Border Gavaskar Trophy, for a few of his decisions have been horrible.

Former Umpire Simon Taufel Breaks Down Contrasting Slip Catch Decisions in SCG Test

Former umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two catches, and why Rahul’s grab was deemed out.
News
04/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy