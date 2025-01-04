News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rohit Sharma
News
January 4, 2025 - 6:10 pm

‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The X user insinuated personal attacks on the ex-India cricketer for defending Rohit.

Rohit Sharma

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to a cricket fan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), for criticising him and Rohit Sharma after the latter opted out of the ongoing final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney.

Notably, the India skipper had dropped himself for the last Test of the series owing to his poor performances with the bat. Following that, Harbhajan hailed Rohit Sharma for the selfless act in a video which has now gone viral on social media.

In response to that, the X user came down heavily on Harbhajan and even insinuated personal attacks for defending Rohit. He highlighted that Harbhajan had previously slapped Sreesanth and hence his judgement should not be considered seriously. Not only that, he also dragged Rohit Sharma’s father Gurunath Sharma into the conversation.

Following that, the retired cricketer, understandably irated asked the user to listen to his full interview and Rohit’s comments, claiming that rarely does any captain choose to drop himself from the side.

ALSO READ: Benching Prasidh Krishna For Harshit Rana ‘Made No Cricketing Sense’ – Is Former India Pacer Making a Valid Point?

Rohit Sharma brushes aside retirement rumours

With Rohit’s decision to sit out the final game, speculations went rife suggesting the star batter’s retirement from the longest format.

However, Rohit Sharma gave a very candid interview on Day 2 of the Sydney Test where he brushed aside the retirement rumours and assured that his decision to be on the sidelines came solely due to his poor form.

Rohit also indirectly hit back at those implying his end, stating that, “This decision is not retirement decision.”

The 37-year-old has been struggling with the bat in the BGT, scoring just 31 runs across five innings, with an average of only 6.20. His form in red-ball cricket last year had also been subpar, managing only 619 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.76.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Harbhajan Singh
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Reaches Major Milestone During His Fighting Knock in Sydney Test Against Australia

Pant looked in his natural element.
News
04/01/2025
Saim Ayub in race against time to be fit for Champions Trophy 2025

Will Saim Ayub Play in Champions Trophy 2025? Latest Report Provides Update on Recovery Timeline

Missing Ayub in the ICC event will be a major setback for the hosts.
News
04/01/2025
Prasidh Krishna unfair benching border gavaskar trophy 2024 25

Benching Prasidh Krishna For Harshit Rana ‘Made No Cricketing Sense’ – Is Former India Pacer Making a Valid Point?

News
04/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

Famous Bollywood Actor Writes Emotional Social Media Post for Rohit Sharma

He lauded Rohit's leadership, calling him a 'superstar'.
News
04/01/2025
The third umpire has been in the spotlight since the first day of this Border Gavaskar Trophy, for a few of his decisions have been horrible.

Former Umpire Simon Taufel Breaks Down Contrasting Slip Catch Decisions in SCG Test

Former umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two catches, and why Rahul’s grab was deemed out.
News
04/01/2025
Jasprit Bumrah, India’s captain in the Sydney Test, was seen leaving the field in his training kit with the medical staff.

Bad News for India! Jasprit Bumrah Leaves the Stadium for Scans Midway Through the SCG Test

He bowled just one over after the Lunch break in the second session and left the field due to some discomfort.
News
04/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy