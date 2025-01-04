‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

The X user insinuated personal attacks on the ex-India cricketer for defending Rohit.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to a cricket fan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), for criticising him and Rohit Sharma after the latter opted out of the ongoing final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney.

Notably, the India skipper had dropped himself for the last Test of the series owing to his poor performances with the bat. Following that, Harbhajan hailed Rohit Sharma for the selfless act in a video which has now gone viral on social media.

In response to that, the X user came down heavily on Harbhajan and even insinuated personal attacks for defending Rohit. He highlighted that Harbhajan had previously slapped Sreesanth and hence his judgement should not be considered seriously. Not only that, he also dragged Rohit Sharma’s father Gurunath Sharma into the conversation.

Following that, the retired cricketer, understandably irated asked the user to listen to his full interview and Rohit’s comments, claiming that rarely does any captain choose to drop himself from the side.

Bhajji Pa G got fire after captain Rohit Sharma was dropped out of the team.#RohitSharma𓃵 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1dVANpJyVa — NIRAJ BHARTI (@NirajBh93737956) January 3, 2025

Plz listen to my full interview first and rohit sharma’s interview today on Starsports before u open ur mouth. What he has done None Indian captain ever thought of despite of loosing series after series Abroad and without scoring runs . Fark hai bandhe mai . He is a Leader .… https://t.co/1kbX2LTDcD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma brushes aside retirement rumours

With Rohit’s decision to sit out the final game, speculations went rife suggesting the star batter’s retirement from the longest format.

However, Rohit Sharma gave a very candid interview on Day 2 of the Sydney Test where he brushed aside the retirement rumours and assured that his decision to be on the sidelines came solely due to his poor form.

Rohit also indirectly hit back at those implying his end, stating that, “This decision is not retirement decision.”

The 37-year-old has been struggling with the bat in the BGT, scoring just 31 runs across five innings, with an average of only 6.20. His form in red-ball cricket last year had also been subpar, managing only 619 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.76.

