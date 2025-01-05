News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
CSK New Recruit Vijay Shankar Shows Good Form in Domestic Circuit To Push Case for Starting XI in IPL 2025
News
January 5, 2025 - 1:06 pm

CSK New Recruit Shows Good Form in Domestic Circuit To Push Case for Starting XI in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

With the impact player rule in place, he could also be utilized effectively as an impact player.

CSK New Recruit Vijay Shankar Shows Good Form in Domestic Circuit To Push Case for Starting XI in IPL 2025

CSK’s new recruit Vijay Shankar impressed with his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Chhattisgarh at the Vizzy Stadium, strengthening his case for a spot in the IPL 2025 starting XI.

Vijay Shankar was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts?

Shankar’s Explosive Knock Boosts Tamil Nadu’s Total

In the match against Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu batted first, and Vijay Shankar came to the crease at No. 6 when the team was at 164/4 in 30 overs.

He played an impressive knock, scoring 71 off 57 balls with 2 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 124.56. His innings, which lasted until the 48th over, was instrumental in helping Tamil Nadu post a competitive total.

For Vijay Shankar, this innings is not only a sign of his strong form but also a positive indicator for his new IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, who will be closely monitoring his performances.

If he continues to perform like this in domestic cricket, he could strengthen his case for a spot in CSK’s playing XI for the upcoming season. With the impact player rule in place, he could also be utilized effectively as an impact player.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli riles up Aussie crowd with ‘no sandpaper in pocket’ gesture after Steve Smith wicket

Vijay Shankar and Baba Indrajith Lead Tamil Nadu’s Batting Effort

Talking about the match, Tamil Nadu posted 301 in their 50 overs, with Baba Indrajith contributing 75 runs and Vijay Shankar adding 71.

For Chhattisgarh, Harsh Yadav took 4 wickets, while Shubham Agrawal and Prateek Yadav claimed 2 wickets each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2025
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vijay Shankar

Related posts

Time To ‘End Superstar Culture’ As India Puts Team Over Individuals

The former all-rounder highlighted that even legends like Sachin Tendulkar continued playing domestic cricket late in their careers to stay sharp.
News
05/01/2025
Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts

Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts?

India were dismissed for under 200 in six out of nine innings, marking their worst-ever performance by an Indian team on an Australian tour.
News
05/01/2025
Virat Kohli sandpapergate Steve Smith SCG Test AUS vs IND

WATCH: Virat Kohli riles up Aussie crowd with ‘no sandpaper in pocket’ gesture after Steve Smith wicket

News
05/01/2025
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Reaches Major Milestone During His Fighting Knock in Sydney Test Against Australia

Pant looked in his natural element.
News
04/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

The X user insinuated personal attacks on the ex-India cricketer for defending Rohit.
News
04/01/2025
Saim Ayub in race against time to be fit for Champions Trophy 2025

Will Saim Ayub Play in Champions Trophy 2025? Latest Report Provides Update on Recovery Timeline

Missing Ayub in the ICC event will be a major setback for the hosts.
News
04/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy