CSK New Recruit Shows Good Form in Domestic Circuit To Push Case for Starting XI in IPL 2025

With the impact player rule in place, he could also be utilized effectively as an impact player.

CSK’s new recruit Vijay Shankar impressed with his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Chhattisgarh at the Vizzy Stadium, strengthening his case for a spot in the IPL 2025 starting XI.

Vijay Shankar was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: Back to Domestic Cricket for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Is Gautam Gambhir Giving Subtle Hints to India’s Two Stalwarts?

Shankar’s Explosive Knock Boosts Tamil Nadu’s Total

In the match against Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu batted first, and Vijay Shankar came to the crease at No. 6 when the team was at 164/4 in 30 overs.

He played an impressive knock, scoring 71 off 57 balls with 2 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 124.56. His innings, which lasted until the 48th over, was instrumental in helping Tamil Nadu post a competitive total.

For Vijay Shankar, this innings is not only a sign of his strong form but also a positive indicator for his new IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, who will be closely monitoring his performances.

If he continues to perform like this in domestic cricket, he could strengthen his case for a spot in CSK’s playing XI for the upcoming season. With the impact player rule in place, he could also be utilized effectively as an impact player.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli riles up Aussie crowd with ‘no sandpaper in pocket’ gesture after Steve Smith wicket

Vijay Shankar and Baba Indrajith Lead Tamil Nadu’s Batting Effort

Talking about the match, Tamil Nadu posted 301 in their 50 overs, with Baba Indrajith contributing 75 runs and Vijay Shankar adding 71.

For Chhattisgarh, Harsh Yadav took 4 wickets, while Shubham Agrawal and Prateek Yadav claimed 2 wickets each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.