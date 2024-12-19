5 Players Who Announced Retirement in the Middle of a Test Series Like Ravichandran Ashwin

Over the years, a handful of players have made similar exits, often under dramatic circumstances.

Retiring in the middle of a Test series is a rare and bold decision that often leaves fans and experts debating the reasons behind it.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected retirement after the Brisbane Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 shocked the cricketing world.

Here, we look at five cricketers, including Ashwin, who chose to call time on their careers in the middle of a Test series.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, announced his retirement during the 2008 home series against Australia. A finger injury sustained on the third day of the Delhi Test played a key role in his decision. The announcement came shortly after the tea break on the final day, following which Kumble bowled four overs before the match ended in a draw. As the captain of the Indian Test side at the time, Kumble handed over the leadership duties to MS Dhoni before stepping away from the game.

Over the course of 132 Tests, Anil Kumble solidified his place as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, claiming 619 wickets at an impressive average of 29.65. His career included 35 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-wicket match performances. His retirement marked the conclusion of a remarkable journey, leaving behind a legacy of consistency.

Greame Swann

During the 2013-14 Ashes series, England off-spinner Graeme Swann shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from all international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. Swann decided to step away before the final two Tests, marking the end of a remarkable career that saw him take 255 wickets at an average of 29.96 in 60 Tests.

The decision came amidst a disastrous tour for England, as they trailed 3-0 after the first three Tests. Swann struggled to make an impact in the series, managing just seven wickets at an average of 80. His sudden retirement highlighted the challenges faced by the team during a tough Ashes campaign in Australia.

MS Dhoni

On December 30, 2014, MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket after the Melbourne Test during India’s tour of Australia. The decision came unexpectedly, as Dhoni had been a key figure in Indian cricket, but the strain of playing all three formats was reportedly a major factor in his decision to step down from the longest format.

Dhoni had played 90 Test matches, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09, which included six centuries and 33 half-centuries. Following his retirement, the responsibility of leading the Test side was handed over to Virat Kohli.

Mitchell Johnson

On November 17, 2015, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson announced his retirement from international cricket just before the final day’s play of the second Test against New Zealand in Perth. The announcement came as a surprise, marking the end of an illustrious career for the left-arm fast bowler.

Johnson played 73 Test matches, taking 313 wickets at an average of 28.40. His career featured 16 four-wicket hauls, 12 five-wicket hauls, and three ten-wicket match performances, establishing him as one of Australia’s most formidable fast bowlers.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all formats of cricket with immediate effect, following the draw in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on December 18, 2024. His decision brings an end to a remarkable 14-year career, during which he established himself as one of India’s greatest cricketers.

Ashwin, the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests after Anil Kumble, played 106 Test matches, with his last appearance being the day-night Test in Adelaide during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. He concluded his career with 537 wickets, ranking seventh on the all-time list of highest wicket-takers in Test history, along with 37 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-wicket match performances. Along with his bowling, Ashwin also scored 3503 runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries, making him a true all-rounder in the longest format.

