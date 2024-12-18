Why Was Prithvi Shaw Dropped From Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad? MCA Source Reveals Real Reason

Following the snub, Shaw took to social media to express his frustration.

Young India batter Prithvi Shaw has been witnessing a sharp decline in his career graph of late, stemming from poor performances and off-field issues. Shaw also failed to land an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract during last month’s auction in Jeddah.

To make matters worse for the youngster, he was recently dropped from the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) tournament.

In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Shaw endured an underwhelming patch. Although his team, Mumbai, won the title by defeating Madhya Pradesh in the final, Shaw did not even manage more than 200 runs in his nine innings, averaging below 25,

Following the snub, Prithvi Shaw took to social media to express his frustration by writing “Tell me, God, what more do I have to see…” on his Instagram story.

MCA source reveals real reason behind Prithvi Shaw’s snub

Responding to Shaw’s story, the decision-makers within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) revealed the real reason behind the axing.

“The fitness concern is there, but the performance is also not there currently. He needs to work on his fitness, discipline and performance. The main issue is the fitness. You see the matches. You get the image, right? Just by looking at his frame, the fitness issues are there for everyone to see,” a MCA source privy to the developments told Hindustan Times.

There is a clear consensus within the management that Shaw must address his fitness and discipline concerns.

Earlier, Mumbai’s white-ball skipper Shreyas Iyer emphasized that they ‘can’t babysit’ Shaw. Iyer also pointed out that it’s up to Shaw to reflect, prioritize, and take necessary actions, as no one can compel him to make changes.

