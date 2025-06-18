News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
big bash league bbl 2025-26 draft platinum picks
features

5 Players Who Could Grab The Biggest Deals At BBL 2025-26 Draft Ft. Rajasthan Royals Star

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 4 min read

BBL 2025-26 has moved the draft to June to lock in overseas talent.

big bash league bbl 2025-26 draft platinum picks

The exponential growth of T20 leagues around the world and a packed cricket schedule throughout the year has created a headache for the national boards to schedule their marquee tournaments in a window that provides availability of top talents from across the world. Cricket Australia began its flagship tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL), on the heels of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2011. Much before the inception of leagues in England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan, the United States, and the UAE, the BBL was, without a doubt, the second biggest league in cricket. The recruitment process for the Draft is usually scheduled around September every year, just a couple of months before the tournament. However, the BBL 2025-26 has been moved to June due to scheduling congestion, causing player attrition.

Among the four categories – Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze – clubs will be allowed to name their overseas picks for the season, with the top players stating their availability for a major chunk of the season.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Here are the probable top five Platinum picks for the BBL 2025-26 draft.

Shaheen Afridi

The Pakistan pacer, despite a lukewarm Champions Trophy 2025, has been excellent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He captained Lahore Qalandars to the PSL 2025 trophy while contributing a 19-wicket haul from 13 matches. The left-armer claimed a total of 10 wickets from the last four T20 wickets. It includes two three-wicket hauls in the playoffs and the final. With Pakistan having no matches scheduled for the end of the year, around October, when the BBL is likely to be played, puts him in the top rung of players.

Jofra Archer

The last two years have been tough for England’s speed merchant. But he seems to have found his rhythm at last. During the recent IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals bowler started with a record no one wants to have. He conceded a whopping 76 runs from his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad with no wickets to show for.

However, he regained the ability to hit 145 kmph and above consistently, with 11 wickets from the next 11 matches. His numbers look bang average. Bur Archer constantly beat batters with his seam movement and swing on flat decks in India. Irrespective of his struggles with minor niggles, the 30-year-old will be a Platinum pick in the BBL 2025-26 draft.

Liam Livingstone

The England swashbuckler might’ve been kept quiet for a majority of IPL 2025. But he stepped up to his job as a six-hitter when it mattered the most. In the final, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru were struggling to get runs, Livingstone ran the hard singles and twos to score 25 off 15 balls. It took his team to a fighting total in the title clash. Even though he hasn’t played BBL since the 2020-21 season, he has delivered two solid seasons for Perth Scorchers with almost identical run tallies of 425 and 426 from 14 games each. From the 30 T20s he played in Australia, Livingstone averages a healthy 30 at a strike rate of 137.

Sam Curran

Being exiled by England despite a tournament-winning performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 seemed to have fired up Sam Curran. The southpaw had lit up the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 with seven wickets and 387 runs for the finalists, Desert Vipers. It brought him back to the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Though his chances in the tournament were limited, he managed to score a counter-attacking 88 off 47 balls against the Punjab Kings. It showed he can prosper if given ample opportunities. His consistency in the format has also prompted his county side, Surrey, to make him their T20 captain. It has proven to be the right decision so far. Curran has led from the front with eight wickets from six games at an economy of 8.01. He has also scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 128.

Naseem Shah

The young pacer has had mediocre outings whenever he played in Australia. He had an average above 60 and an economy north of nine. However, his ability to bowl at least two good overs in a T20 match, both with the new and old ball, can’t be overlooked. Much similar to his career Down Under, Naseem has had a rollercoaster PSL 2025 for Islamabad United. He was too good in key games and plain mediocre in others. He might just be the surprise Platinum pick for this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BBL 2025-26
Big Bash League
England
Jofra Archer
Liam Livingstone
Naseem Shah
Pakistan
Sam Curran
Shaheen Afridi
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

We look at three takeaways for the Indian pace attack for the ENG vs IND Test series from the WTC 2025 final.

3 Takeaways for the Indian Pace Attack for ENG vs IND From the WTC 2025 Final

The Indian team, scheduled to play five Tests, must have a close eye on the modus operandi of both sides in the WTC 2025 final.
June 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025

India Women’s Cricket 2025 Calendar: Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025

India Women will face England and Australia ahead of hosting the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
June 16, 2025
Disha Asrani
Fortunately for South Africa, the right version of Aiden Markram stepped up when they required it the most in the WTC 2025 final.

Aiden Markram Fights Demons and Perceptions on the Biggest Stage in WTC 2025 Final

Certain phases can change a player’s career, and this might be Aiden Markram’s moment.
June 15, 2025
Darpan Jain
3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

June 15, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
South Africa WTC 2025 Title Champions ICC trophy jinx vs australia world test championship

Aiden Markram Leads South Africa to ICC WTC 2025 Title Win at Lord’s Beating Australia

June 14, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Sahil Parakh in action while playing for Eagle Nashik Titans in Maharashtra Premier League 2025.

Who is Sahil Parakh, the 18-Year-Old Sensation Who Will Be in The Radar of IPL Teams After Maharashtra Premier League 2025?

Sahil has made 147 runs across five matches so far.
June 13, 2025
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.