News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Spinners who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin retires
Features
December 18, 2024 - 12:05 pm

6 spinners who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

We look at five spinners who can replace Ashwin in the XI.

Spinners who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin retires

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s greatest-ever match-winner in Tests, and he proves it time and again. With towering numbers and unbelievable consistency, Ashwin has become an integral team member and has played a crucial role in making India a formidable force in Tests.

However, the stalwart has called time on his international career after the Gabba Test in Australia and India are in urgent need of a spin kingpin in the line-up.

Six spinners who can replace Ashwin in the XI.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is the ideal guy to replace Ravichandran Ashwin. He has been unlucky competing in the same team, comprising Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar, but now that Ashwin has gone, Kuldeep should be the priority.

He is a wrist-spinner and offers a different dimension to the bowling unit, given he is a genuine wicket-taker. Kuldeep has 53 wickets at 21.06 runs apiece in 22 Test innings, including four five-wicket hauls.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is another unfortunate player not to get enough chances due to Ashwin and Jadeja’s presence. However, he has been around the squad for a while now and gets to play a few games in between.

After Ashwin, India might prefer him over Kuldeep due to his superior batting abilities, for Axar has already played a few match-saving innings for India in the longest format. Further, his wicket-taking abilities will also be crucial, especially in home games.

Also Read: Why Akash Deep is the perfect addition to India’s pace attack

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore is arguably the best spinner going around in the domestic arena. He is immensely skilled and has been knocking on the door for a while now.

Overall, he has 168 runs at an average of 24.47, including ten five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. Kishore hasn’t got a chance due to Jadeja and Axar’s superior performances, but he might get a look now that Ashwin has retired.

Saurabh Kumar

The talent in the domestic circuit is immense, taking away the chances of some quality players. Like Kishore, Saurabh Kumar is one of the most improved and consistent spinners but hasn’t got to play for India yet.

He has 312 First Class wickets at an average of 24.59, with the help of 25 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-fors in 72 games. Further, his improved batting returns, as his FC average of 26.34 depicts, make him an all-round package and an ideal replacement for Ashwin.

Washington Sundar

Being an off-spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar’s case is stronger than several other candidates. In fact, he is the only solid like-to-like replacement for Ashwin at the moment.

He has featured in seven Tests for India, snaring 24 wickets at 23.91 runs apiece, but his batting average of 48.37 with three fifties is impressive. Sundar has all the abilities to become a consistent wicket-taker and solid batter in the lower order as he showed in the New Zealand series at home.

Manav Suthar

Manav Suthar has taken massive steps in the red-ball arena in the last few days. His superior skillsets are always on show every time he plays and has shown the qualities to be a consistent wicket-taker at the top level.

Overall, he has 75 wickets at an average of 25.28, including four five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls. While there are several spinners ahead in the pecking order, Manav is slowly ascending and will press a strong case now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

Related posts

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, following the conclusion of the third Test in Brisbane.

3 Structural Changes India Will See in Tests With Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin retires as India’s second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, leaving a legacy to cherish.
Features
18/12/2024
5 Mumbai Indians Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 Mumbai Indians Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

This will also provide a much-needed boost to the squad, especially after their disappointing finish in IPL 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
18/12/2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Top, RCB Star at the Bottom: Ranking India’s Test Batters by Recent Form

We rank the Top 10 batting performances of Indian players over the last two years in the longest format who have played a minimum of six innings.
Features
18/12/2024
We look at five KKR players who excelled in the SMAT 2024.

5 KKR Players Who Were on Fire in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Some new acquisitions proved why KKR put trust in them, while a few retained players kept good work going for their state sides.
Indian Premier League - IPL
18/12/2024
5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Their performances would have certainly caught the attention of the RCB management, who have been keeping a close eye on their progress.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction came into the limelight after Mumbai Indians Women bought G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crores.

Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

Kamalini is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter who also bowls useful leg-spin.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy