India vs South Africa World Test Championship Final? How India Can Qualify for the WTC 2025 Final

India can still qualify for the WTC final, but it will require an impressive run of results.

South Africa’s commanding 109-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Gqeberha has propelled them back to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. This crucial win put the Proteas ahead of Australia, giving them a strong foothold in their quest to secure a spot in the WTC 2025 final.

Even if South Africa wins just one of their two remaining matches against Pakistan, they will most probably qualify for the final. While South Africa seems to have solidified its chances, the battle for the second spot in the final remains tight, with both India and Australia still in contention.

Following India’s defeat to Australia in the day-night Test, Rohit Sharma’s team slipped to third place in the standings, with a percentage (PCT) of 57.29. India now have just three more Tests to play in the current WTC cycle, leaving them with limited opportunities to make up ground.

Australia and South Africa still have more series left as South Africa will play Pakistan at home, while Australia faces Sri Lanka away. This means the fight for the second spot in the final is likely to come down to India and Australia, and India must rely on strong performances in their remaining Tests.

How Can India Still Qualify for the WTC Final?

India can still qualify for the WTC final, but it will require an impressive run of results. The best-case scenario for India would be winning all their remaining Tests against Australia.

Scenario 1: If India wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series by a 4-1 margin, their PCT will rise to 64.04, which would be enough to push them above Australia, even if Australia wins its upcoming series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

Scenario 2: If India wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, their qualification for the WTC final would still depend on other results. They would need favorable outcomes in the South Africa vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Australia series to secure their place in the final.

Scenario 3: If India loses another Test this series meaning If India wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-2, their qualification chances could be at risk. South Africa securing a 1-1 or better against Pakistan and Australia defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 would eliminate India from the top two. While not the worst-case scenario, India’s fate would no longer be in their control.

Scenario 4: If India draws the series 2-2 with Australia, then India would need Sri Lanka to defeat Australia in both of their Tests, adding uncertainty to their qualification hopes.

While South Africa’s position at the top seems more secure, India’s path to the WTC final remains within their control, as long as they perform well in the ongoing series against Australia.

