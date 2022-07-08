CPL 2022: Best of Kieron Pollard in the CPL

Kieron Pollard has been one of the greats of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20.

The former West Indies skipper boasts of an incredible record in the tournament, having featured in 92 games across nine editions of the region's premier domestic T20 competition.

Pollard boasts of 2,227 runs in the CPL from his 84 innings playing for multiple franchises with an impressive average of 37.11 and a tremendous strike-rate of 153.58. The veteran right-hander has made 12 half-centuries and a solitary hundred in his rich career in the CPL.

The experienced allrounder has been nailing it with the bat while also providing a useful fifth/sixth bowling option for whichever team he has turned out. Pollard has been an influential cricketer with the ball in hand, too, taking crucial wickets and chipping in with tight overs for the side.

More than the numbers, Pollard's legend is built on being his team's strongest, ever-willing warrior, who will put his heart and soul into the job to try and keep the side competitive and help it cross the finish line. Over the years, the fantastic cricketer has come up with some incredible performances for each of the CPL teams he has represented.

Rario, the cricket NFT giant, has partnered with CPL to make available the best moments from the league for cricket fans. Some of Kieron Pollard's outstanding moments can be picked as NFTs from Rario.

The CPL Players card pack drop happens on the 15th of July on the Rario platform and owning this is the first step towards a soon-to-be-launched Cricket Strategy Game. A veteran in the shortest format of the game, Kieron Pollard is among the 44 players in the Player card pack drop on the 15th.

Casting our minds back in time, here are five of Kieron Pollard's best performances in the history of CPL T20 cricket.

104 versus Tridents, CPL 2018

Kieron Pollard's first and only CPL hundred to date saw the tall right-hander smash the daylights out of a Barbados Tridents bowling attack. Playing for the St Lucia Stars back then, Pollard hammered 104 runs off 54 deliveries during this CPL 2018 game, with his innings featuring 6 sixes and 8 sixes. Walking into bat at 3 for 57, the explosive hitter took the game away from the Tridents and helped the Stars come out triumphant by 38 runs.

83* vs Stars, CPL 2017

Only a year before his magnificent ton versus Tridents, Pollard was playing for the Barbados rivals and this time smashing the Stars on his way to his second-highest CPL score. The West Indies batter struck an unbeaten 83 playing a league encounter of the CPL 2017 and doing so off just 35 deliveries. He carried a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 237.14 and once again made a telling difference in the end outcome of a CPL match.

82 vs Patriots, CPL 2015

Roll back life by two years to CPL 2015, which had Pollard dominating the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for his amazing knock of 82 off 58 deliveries that almost singlehandedly took the Barbados Tridents home in a close-fought, low-scoring fixture. Chasing a target of 144, the Tridents found themselves 3/14 when Pollard walked up to the crease. The batter took the game back to the opposition with a scintillating knock, leading the Tridents' fight even though they suffered a one-run defeat in the end.

72 vs Tridents, CPL 2020

Fast-forward to CPL 2020 and Pollard had the tables turned on Tridents at his end in another low-scoring affair. Captaining the Trinbago Knight Riders, Pollard saw his team reeling at 5/62 chasing a target of 149 runs and dispatched the opposition attack to all corners through his counterattacking and eventually match-winning 72 off just 28 deliveries, featuring 2 fours and 9 sixes.

71 vs Warriors, CPL 2019

Another high-class seventy-odd came off Kieron Pollard's willow during CPL 2019 where he bulldozed the Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling attack for another brilliant counterattacking knock of 71 off 38 deliveries, featuring 8 fours and 3 sixes. With the Knight Riders chasing a whopping 186-run target, Pollard's knock gave them a fighting chance of securing victory. They lost by 19 runs at the end. But Pollard's assault on the opposition would remain etched in fans' memories.

