Australia Have A No.3 Problem in Tests Despite Cameron Green Promise: Who Are The Candidates Pushing For a Spot Ahead of Ashes?

Australia’s long-standing stability at the top of the Test batting order has taken a serious hit in 2025, with the No.3 position now emerging as a clear weakness after the latest Cameron Green fiasco in West Indies. In their last five Test matches, Australia’s No.3 batters have collectively averaged just 9.28, the worst for the position since 1890. It’s a stat that underlines how alarming the situation has become ahead of a crucial home Ashes series later this year.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green have both occupied the role in 2025 with limited returns. Labuschagne played three of those five Tests and managed 58 runs in five innings at an average of 14.50, while Green has fared even worse with 7 runs in 3 innings at an average of 2.33.

The struggles were compounded in the first innings of the ongoing Test against West Indies in Bridgetown, where Green was dismissed for just 3 off 21 balls. It was another soft dismissal after a nervy stay and followed his poor showing in the World Test Championship final earlier this year — 4 (3) and 0 (2) against South Africa. Notably, Green was dropped on 0 in the Bridgetown innings, with debutant Brandon King spilling a regulation chance at gully after Green edged a wide delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Labuschagne, meanwhile, has already been dropped from the side after a prolonged slump that began in 2024. Across 13 Tests since the start of last year, he has averaged only 26.71, with no centuries and six fifties, far from the consistency he once offered.

Double strike from Shamar⚡️



Joseph removes Konstas and Green in quick time — Aussies under early pressure on Day 1!#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Umfo4UaYWJ — FanCode (@FanCode) June 25, 2025

Is Cameron Green Ideal For No.3 Despite Pat Cummins’ Promise?

Despite the returns, Australia captain Pat Cummins had publicly backed Green to have a “decent run” at No.3 prior to the West Indies Test.

“I always like to not have too many moving parts,” Cummins said. “We see that [Green at No. 3] as a long-term option. I think going into last week he’s hitting the ball really well, he’s moving really well. He had a Test match where it obviously didn’t go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We’re really happy with where his game’s placed and I dare say we’ll get a decent run of No. 3.”

However, there is growing skepticism about whether Green is best suited for that high-pressure role. Former Australia opener Greg Blewett didn’t hold back after Green’s latest failure:

“If you’re going to bat at No. 3 for Australia, or any Test side, you need to be a little bit tighter in your defence than that,” Blewett said in commentary. “That to me is just nerves, pure nerves. He wants bat on ball… He’s just showing his nerves at the moment. He’s a better player than this. Who’s going to bat at No. 3 for Australia? To me, Cameron Green isn’t the answer. There’s some things for the Australian selectors to work out.”

Legendary keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist had echoed similar thoughts before the match even began, arguing that Green’s all-round value may be better utilised in the middle order:

“I’m personally not sure on that long-term. It’s not casting doubt about his batting ability, it’s about his all-round capacity to contribute to the Australian cricket team. He adds too much in the other areas of the game, with the ball and catching and everything that goes into it… I think he’d be better-suited, longer term, at four or five.”

Gilchrist also highlighted the confusion over team strategy, noting how the selectors had previously shuffled Steve Smith to No. 4 in order to accommodate Green at five, a plan that has now reversed.

Australia’s Batting Core Still Struggling Since 2024

The No.3 issue is only part of a broader batting decline for Australia in Tests. Since the beginning of 2024, only Steve Smith and Alex Carey have averaged above 40 among Australians with at least 250 Test runs.

2024–25 Batting Averages (min. 250 runs):

Steve Smith – 878 runs @ 43.90

– 878 runs @ Alex Carey – 737 runs @ 40.94

– 737 runs @ Travis Head – 823 runs @ 37.40

– 823 runs @ Usman Khawaja – 806 runs @ 35.04

– 806 runs @ Cameron Green – 309 runs @ 34.33

– 309 runs @ Marnus Labuschagne – 561 runs @ 26.71

– 561 runs @ Mitchell Marsh – 283 runs @ 18.86

Even Smith, by his elite standards, is performing below expectations. The rest of the lineup has failed to offer consistent support, creating instability that the selectors will have to urgently address.

Who Can Bat At No.3 For Australia in The Ashes?

There are few realistic candidates currently pushing for that spot in the lead-up to the home Ashes series.

Kurtis Patterson

Kurtis Patterson from New South Wales has been in strong domestic form. In the 2024–25 Sheffield Shield season, he scored 743 runs in 8 matches at an average of 57.15, including one century and five fifties. The 32-year-old left-hander has Test experience and scored a hundred in his second match for Australia back in 2019. He offers calmness, experience and a solid technique, but has been out of national contention for several years and would be a reintroduction rather than a debutant selection.

Campbell Kellaway

Campbell Kellaway from Victoria had an excellent domestic season, amassing 738 runs in 10 matches at 46.53, with two centuries and four fifties. While he opened for Victoria for much of the season, he had success earlier batting at No.3. Aged just 22, Kellaway has shown the patience and maturity to be a long-term top-order option. If the selectors are looking for a future investment with temperament, Kellaway could be an ideal choice.

Matthew Renshaw

Matthew Renshaw remains in the conversation, though his form in 2025 has been a major concern. After scoring 125 not out earlier in the season, his subsequent returns read 4, 20, 11, 11, 10 and 8. At 29, with 14 Tests to his name, Renshaw brings some international experience, but he hasn’t capitalised on his domestic opportunities and wasn’t picked for Australia A either. His case is weakening rapidly.

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney was fast-tracked into the Test team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but failed to make an impression, managing just 72 runs across six innings. He has since been dropped and hasn’t done enough in the domestic circuit to force a recall. While talented, McSweeney may need more time to develop into a consistent run-scorer before being considered again for such a crucial batting position.

