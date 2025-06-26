News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
australia no.3 cameron green candidates wi vs aus ashes 2025
features

Australia Have A No.3 Problem in Tests Despite Cameron Green Promise: Who Are The Candidates Pushing For a Spot Ahead of Ashes?

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Last updated: June 26, 2025
6 min read
australia no.3 cameron green candidates wi vs aus ashes 2025

Australia’s long-standing stability at the top of the Test batting order has taken a serious hit in 2025, with the No.3 position now emerging as a clear weakness after the latest Cameron Green fiasco in West Indies. In their last five Test matches, Australia’s No.3 batters have collectively averaged just 9.28, the worst for the position since 1890. It’s a stat that underlines how alarming the situation has become ahead of a crucial home Ashes series later this year.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green have both occupied the role in 2025 with limited returns. Labuschagne played three of those five Tests and managed 58 runs in five innings at an average of 14.50, while Green has fared even worse with 7 runs in 3 innings at an average of 2.33.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The struggles were compounded in the first innings of the ongoing Test against West Indies in Bridgetown, where Green was dismissed for just 3 off 21 balls. It was another soft dismissal after a nervy stay and followed his poor showing in the World Test Championship final earlier this year — 4 (3) and 0 (2) against South Africa. Notably, Green was dropped on 0 in the Bridgetown innings, with debutant Brandon King spilling a regulation chance at gully after Green edged a wide delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Labuschagne, meanwhile, has already been dropped from the side after a prolonged slump that began in 2024. Across 13 Tests since the start of last year, he has averaged only 26.71, with no centuries and six fifties, far from the consistency he once offered.

Is Cameron Green Ideal For No.3 Despite Pat Cummins’ Promise?

Despite the returns, Australia captain Pat Cummins had publicly backed Green to have a “decent run” at No.3 prior to the West Indies Test.

“I always like to not have too many moving parts,” Cummins said. “We see that [Green at No. 3] as a long-term option. I think going into last week he’s hitting the ball really well, he’s moving really well. He had a Test match where it obviously didn’t go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We’re really happy with where his game’s placed and I dare say we’ll get a decent run of No. 3.”

However, there is growing skepticism about whether Green is best suited for that high-pressure role. Former Australia opener Greg Blewett didn’t hold back after Green’s latest failure:

“If you’re going to bat at No. 3 for Australia, or any Test side, you need to be a little bit tighter in your defence than that,” Blewett said in commentary. “That to me is just nerves, pure nerves. He wants bat on ball… He’s just showing his nerves at the moment. He’s a better player than this. Who’s going to bat at No. 3 for Australia? To me, Cameron Green isn’t the answer. There’s some things for the Australian selectors to work out.”

Legendary keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist had echoed similar thoughts before the match even began, arguing that Green’s all-round value may be better utilised in the middle order:

“I’m personally not sure on that long-term. It’s not casting doubt about his batting ability, it’s about his all-round capacity to contribute to the Australian cricket team. He adds too much in the other areas of the game, with the ball and catching and everything that goes into it… I think he’d be better-suited, longer term, at four or five.”

Gilchrist also highlighted the confusion over team strategy, noting how the selectors had previously shuffled Steve Smith to No. 4 in order to accommodate Green at five, a plan that has now reversed.

Australia’s Batting Core Still Struggling Since 2024

The No.3 issue is only part of a broader batting decline for Australia in Tests. Since the beginning of 2024, only Steve Smith and Alex Carey have averaged above 40 among Australians with at least 250 Test runs.

2024–25 Batting Averages (min. 250 runs):

  • Steve Smith – 878 runs @ 43.90
  • Alex Carey – 737 runs @ 40.94
  • Travis Head – 823 runs @ 37.40
  • Usman Khawaja – 806 runs @ 35.04
  • Cameron Green – 309 runs @ 34.33
  • Marnus Labuschagne – 561 runs @ 26.71
  • Mitchell Marsh – 283 runs @ 18.86

Even Smith, by his elite standards, is performing below expectations. The rest of the lineup has failed to offer consistent support, creating instability that the selectors will have to urgently address.

ALSO READ:

Who Can Bat At No.3 For Australia in The Ashes?

There are few realistic candidates currently pushing for that spot in the lead-up to the home Ashes series.

Kurtis Patterson

Kurtis Patterson from New South Wales has been in strong domestic form. In the 2024–25 Sheffield Shield season, he scored 743 runs in 8 matches at an average of 57.15, including one century and five fifties. The 32-year-old left-hander has Test experience and scored a hundred in his second match for Australia back in 2019. He offers calmness, experience and a solid technique, but has been out of national contention for several years and would be a reintroduction rather than a debutant selection.

Campbell Kellaway

Campbell Kellaway from Victoria had an excellent domestic season, amassing 738 runs in 10 matches at 46.53, with two centuries and four fifties. While he opened for Victoria for much of the season, he had success earlier batting at No.3. Aged just 22, Kellaway has shown the patience and maturity to be a long-term top-order option. If the selectors are looking for a future investment with temperament, Kellaway could be an ideal choice.

Matthew Renshaw

Matthew Renshaw remains in the conversation, though his form in 2025 has been a major concern. After scoring 125 not out earlier in the season, his subsequent returns read 4, 20, 11, 11, 10 and 8. At 29, with 14 Tests to his name, Renshaw brings some international experience, but he hasn’t capitalised on his domestic opportunities and wasn’t picked for Australia A either. His case is weakening rapidly.

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney was fast-tracked into the Test team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but failed to make an impression, managing just 72 runs across six innings. He has since been dropped and hasn’t done enough in the domestic circuit to force a recall. While talented, McSweeney may need more time to develop into a consistent run-scorer before being considered again for such a crucial batting position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashes
Australia
Cameron Green
WI vs AUS
Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar

Rohit Sankar is a cricket journalist stuck in a love-hate live-in relationship with the game. To rile him up, mention the 1999 World Cup semi-final.

Read more

Related posts

India churned out a poor bowling show in the fourth innings to allow England to chase down the target with five wickets to spare.

Headingley Horror Not The First Nor The Last, India Have a 4th Innings Issue That Needs Addressing

The Headingley chase wasn’t an exception.
9:11 pm
Darpan Jain
Shreyas Iyer India ODI captain after Rohit Sharma

Shreyas Iyer’s Tactical Acumen Makes Him a Promising Choice To Become Next India ODI Skipper, but T20I and Test Futures Hang in the Balance

Shreyas Iyer is one of the frontrunners to replace Rohit Sharma as the next ODI captain.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 IPL 2026 auction MLC 2025

4 Teams That Could Target Andre Russell in IPL 2026 Mini Auction If KKR Release Him

The 37-year-old managed just 167 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at a meagre average of 18.57.
6:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
England showcased Bazball 2.0 in the Headingley Test.

England Add Another Layer to Test Success with Deadlier Bazball 2.0 Version in the Headingley Test 

England chased down 371 in 82 overs with five wickets to spare.
2:52 pm
Sandip Pawar

3 Changes India Playing XI Could See for 2nd ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham

This defeat surfaced numerous issues with India’s Test side as they endure a transition.
11:40 am
Darpan Jain
The current crop of players has also been equally good in terms of quality for India in the longest format.

How Many From Current India Playing XI Will Make an All-Time India Test XI by End of Their Career?

The current crop of Indian players has also been equally good in terms of quality.
8:41 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.