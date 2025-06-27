News
England pacer Jofra Archer is expected to make his comeback in the second Test against India.
features

Back in Whites, Jofra Archer Deserves Another Shot at Test Greatness

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 27, 2025
5 min read

He last played a Test in February 2021.

England pacer Jofra Archer is expected to make his comeback in the second Test against India.

‘Why are they rushing him back?’ This was the sentiment of the majority of the public after England added Jofra Archer to the squad for the second Test against India. The reaction is quite understandable given what the star pacer has had to endure in the past few years. 

When Archer burst onto the scene, he was so freaking good that England tweaked their eligibility criteria to include him in the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad. To no one’s surprise, he was the MVP of the bowling unit, playing a pivotal role in Eoin Morgan and co. lifting the trophy. 

The Barbados-born speedster took 22 wickets in the Ashes 2019 at an average of 20.27. Naturally, the expectations after that summer were raised. But injuries derailed his career, and he could not reach those levels again. 

Jofra Archer Hopes for a Trouble-free Second Innings

The 30-year-old has gone through an agonising period since 2020, when he was first diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow. He has had to undergo multiple surgeries on that elbow since 2021. In May 2022, he also suffered a stress fracture in his lower back. 

Archer made a comeback in January 2023 through SA20 and the white-ball series in South Africa. He also played a few games for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the recurring elbow injury ruled him out of the Ashes. 

ALSO READ: 

Jofra made yet another return with the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he picked up eight wickets. Later in September, he played his first ODI in 18 months. In May this year, he missed the ODI series against the West Indies due to a thumb injury. 

Last week, he played his first red-ball game in four years when he took the field against Durham in the recent County Championship 2025 round. 

The England management has been guilty of rushing him in the past. But they have since been careful, making proper planning as he slowly and steadily worked his way to full fitness. Saqib Mahmood, one of his closest mates, revealed to the BBC that Archer has a PDF of all the matches he would feature in up until his Test return and beyond. 

These four years have been unimaginably frustrating for Archer and those who have been with him on this journey. A bit of luck with fitness is all he’d be hoping for. 

Jofra Archer’s Return – A Massive Boost for England  

Jofra Archer could well make his Test comeback on July 2 when England host India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston. The biggest question remains. Is he really ready for the challenges of red-ball cricket? 

Jofra sent down 18 overs in the only innings for Sussex in the recent County game. He bowled eight maidens, conceded just 32 runs and picked up a wicket. This doesn’t have a big sample size, but he looked in good rhythm. His pace hasn’t dropped. He has had his lows with the ball in recent times, but has also delivered some unplayable spells. 

If England decide to play him at Edgbaston, it would be a boost for them as they are already without Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood. Injuries to their fast bowlers have plagued them, and this return comes as a relief. 

There will be doubts whether his body can handle the strain of potentially bowling 40 overs in the match over five days. But nobody understands the toll of these injuries better than Archer. One would assume he wouldn’t have made himself available if he wasn’t fully ready. Speaking about the potential Test return following the second day’s play at Chester-le-Street, Archer seemed confident. “I know my body can hold up to it.,” he said. 

Not many players can capture the attention of the cricketing world quite like Jofra Archer at his best. Every true cricket fan, whichever team they support, would be hoping that this second innings in his career will be as smooth as his bowling action. Cricket needs Archer to get a clean shot at building his own legacy. The sport needs him to realise his true potential and not fade into one of the what-could-have-beens.

Archer can take inspiration from his Ashes rival Pat Cummins. The current Aussie captain also had to battle with injuries for years before turning into this machine-like bowler. Archer is 30 and still has a few years left in his physical peak.

Archer could have simply become a white-ball specialist, as many of the modern cricketers have done. But he has time and again emphasised how much he loves Test cricket. It’s now up to the cricketing gods to love him back. 

