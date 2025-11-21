Best Bowling Figures in Ashes in 21st Century Ft. Mitchell Starc

The legendary spinner Shane Warne features twice in the top 10 list.

The Ashes 2025 is off to an intense start as Australia folded England for 172 runs on Day 1 of the five-Test series. Veteran Mitchell Starc spearheaded the bowling attack with a seven-wicket haul to enter the list of best bowling figures in Ashes in the 21st century.

Let’s take a look at the star-studded list featuring some stalwarts of the two arch-rival sides.

Top 5 Best Bowling Figures in Ashes in 21st Century

Stuart Broad

The former pacer is one of the three England bowlers to feature in the Aussie-dominated list of the top 10 best bowling figures in Ashes in the current century. Moreover, with an astonishing eight-wicket haul in the 4th Test of the Ashes 2015 at home, Stuart Broad has etched his name at the top of the elite tally.

The 39-year-old is also the third-highest wicket-taker of the Ashes, snaring a total of 153 scalps in 40 matches of the fierce red-ball rivalry.

Mitchell Johnson

The Australian seamer is placed second in the chart of best bowling figures in Ashes. He had registered a remarkable bowling performance in the second match during the home Ashes 2013. Mitchell Johnson snared seven wickets in 17.2 overs with a total of eight maidens, at an excellent economy of 2.30.

Mitchell Starc

The prime Australian paceman has added another feather to his illustrious career. Starc, who has bagged 409 wickets in 101 Tests, registered his new career best figures of 58/7 on the Ashes 2025 opening day.

Notably, the 35-year-old also reached the milestone of 100th Ashes wicket by sending back the former England skipper Joe Root for a seven-ball duck in the same innings. Besides Root, his scalps also included both of the visitors’ openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, and the key wicket of the captain, Ben Stokes.

Glenn McGrath

The legendary Australian pacer unlocked the extraordinary achievement on overseas soil. Glenn McGrath registered the brilliant figures of 76/7 during the 4th fixture of the Ashes 2001 in Leeds. But despite his brilliance with the ball, the hosts had claimed the fixture by six wickets.

Andy Caddick

The former English bowler also reached the milestone with a stunning show in Sydney in the Ashes 2003. In the fifth and final fixture of the series, Andy Caddick had bagged a remarkable seven-wicket haul. After four consecutive defeats in the series, the seamer’s pivotal contribution helped the visitors avoid getting whitewashed in the prestigious red-ball rivalry.

Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in Ashes in 21st Century

PLAYER COUNTRY OVERS MAIDENS WICKETS ECONOMY INNINGS VENUE YEAR Stuart Broad England 9.3 5 8 1.57 1 Nottingham 2015 Mitchell Johnson Australia 17.2 8 7 2.30 2 Adelaide 2013 Mitchell Starc Australia 12.5 4 7 4.51 1 Perth 2025 Glenn McGrath Australia 30.2 9 7 2.50 2 Leeds 2001 Andy Caddick England 22.0 5 7 4.27 4 Sydney 2003 Matthew Hoggard England 42.0 6 7 2.59 2 Adelaide 2006 Ryan Harris Australia 28.0 2 7 4.17 3 Chester-le-Street 2013 Shane Warne Australia 44.2 7 7 3.72 2 The Oval 2001 Scott Boland Australia 4.0 1 6 1.75 3 Melbourne 2021 Shane Warne Australia 18.0 5 6 1.83 3 Nottingham 2001

