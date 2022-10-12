Best of Rishabh Pant in T20Is

The left-hander may not have always done justice to his talent but remains an integral part of India's T20I plans.

Rishabh Pant has played multiple knocks of match-winning impact in an otherwise indifferent T20I career for India.

One of the biggest mysteries unresolved for a long time in Indian cricket is the persistent struggles of Rishabh Pant in T20Is. The aggressive left-hander, who is an established Test and ODI player, is an increasingly dispensable figure in the shortest format for India.

Rated highly for his explosive batting, Pant has been a middle-order aggressor of quality and depth to his range in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper pales into comparison to his own self when he steps out to bat for India in T20Is.

Pant has a horrible T20I record to his name: he averages 24.02 with a strike-rate of 127.45 from 62 matches. These numbers belie Pant's undoubted talent, which is why the player has enjoyed strong backing from the Indian team management and selectors, who have picked him for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It isn't that Rishabh Pant has never ever gotten going in the T20I format; in fact, the left-hander has played multiple knocks that prove evidence of his ability and promise but also make his case that much more frustrating as an Indian cricket supporter.

Best knocks by Rishabh Pant in T20Is

58 off 38, vs WI 2018

Only seven innings into his T20I career, Rishabh Pant gave an early example of his prowess by scoring his maiden half-century in the format for India. The explosive left-hander hammered the West Indies in a T20I played in Chennai during their 2018 trip to India, making 58 off just 38 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes. His superlative effort helped India scale through a stiff run-chase of 182.

40* off 28, vs NZ 2019

An understated Rishabh Pant knock in T20Is arrived in New Zealand in early 2019. Playing in Auckland, he smashed the hosts for an attractive 40 not out off 28 deliveries. Batting at No.3 with India chasing 160, Pant came out all guns blazing, hitting 4 fours and 1 six in a tricky run-chase.

Pant's partnership with Cricket NFT platform Rario will help users acquire special moments of Arshdeep as player cards.

65* off 42, vs WI 2019

Unleashing his wrath over the hapless West Indies side again, Pant played an encouraging knock in another run-chase, scoring an unbeaten 65 off 42 balls at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India were chasing another tricky score of 147 in this game but Pant made sure there were no real hiccups, enabling his side's seven-wicket triumph with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

44 off 31, vs WI 2022

Facing his favourite opposition again, Pant hammered the bowling to all parts of the ground in Lauderhill earlier this year. He took the game away from the West Indies by hitting 44 off 32 balls at No.4, stretching the Indian first-innings score to a gigantic 191/5. The visitors later crushed the hosts by 59 runs.