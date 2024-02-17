Can India replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the Rajkot Test match?

Ashwin picked up Zak Crawley to provide India their first breakthrough in England's first innings.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave the Rajkot Test midway after Day 2 in an unfortunate manner. According to BCCI president Rajeev Shukla, Ashwin had to leave the match to be with his mother who is reported to be having health issues. With Ashwin not available, it means that India will play with just 10 players with three more days left.

A playing substitute cannot be allowed as they are only permitted for players who have been ruled out for Covid-19 or concussion. According to the MCC laws, a replacement player can only be allowed with the consent of the opposition captain between the toss and start of the match.

Can Washington Sundar replace Ashwin?

In case of concussion or Covid-19, the replacement player shall be considered the same player as the nominated player he replaced. R Ashwin has been India's mainstay for a long time now. He is known to bowl long spells and possesses a huge threat with the ball. With three days still left in the Rajkot Test and plenty of cricket to be played, India will definitely feel Ashwin's absence. Since a replacement can only be allowed between the toss and start of play, Sundar cannot replace Ashwin in the playing XI for this Test

England are expected to play their attacking brand of cricket which makes the contest even more difficult for India. Without their premier spinner on a flat Rajkot pitch, it will be a test of India’s resilience as well. The home side has just four bowlers available now, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav being the spinners and Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah the fast bowlers. It will be the first time Jadeja will not be having Ashwin available to bowl alongside him in a Rajkot Test match.

On Day 2, England scored 207/2, thanks to a quickfire 133* from the opener Ben Duckett. With Ashwin unavailable, they will look to pile on the runs and take a lead. On Friday (16 February), R Ashwin became the ninth bowler in Test history to reach a significant milestone of 500 wickets. But just hours later, he had to leave the city for Chennai due to his family medical condition.