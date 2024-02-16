Star India bowler withdraws midway from 3rd Test due to family medical emergency

The third Test between India and England is evenly poised, with both teams well and truly into the game.

The list of unavailable players keeps getting longer.

The third Test between India and England is evenly poised, with both teams well and truly into the game. Batting first, India piled on a whopping 445, thanks to sensational hundreds from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112).

However, England made a roaring comeback in the second innings and unleashed an attack on the Indian bowlers. Ben Duckett was the most attacking batter and is unbeaten on 133 in just 118 balls, including 21 boundaries and two maximums.

The track in the third Test in Rajkot has been nice for batting, and batters from either side have enjoyed batting on the track. The bowlers have to toil for every wicket, increasing the role of quality bowlers in the game.

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants dealt injury blow ahead of IPL 2024; star all-rounder ruled out of NZ tour

However, the Indian team suffered a massive blow midway through the tournament. One of their key bowlers has withdrawn his name following the end of the second day of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws midway from 3rd Test due to family medical emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin will no longer take part in the ongoing Test due to a family medical emergency. The BCCI has revealed a statement, confirming Ashwin’s unavailability.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin. The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time. The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”

R Ashwin withdraws from the 3rd India-England Test due to family emergency.



In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.https://t.co/U2E19OfkGR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2024

Rajeev Shukla wished Ashwin well a few minutes after the BCCI's statement, wishing good health to Ashwin's mother. It means his mother has health issues, so Ashwin has to rush back immediately.

Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99 . He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother . @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 16, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin earlier completed 500 Test wickets by dismissing Zak Crawley during the third session of the second day. The bowling attack will be depleted massively in his absence.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.