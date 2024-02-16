Lucknow Super Giants dealt injury blow ahead of IPL 2024; star all-rounder ruled out of NZ tour

While there's no official announcement on the timeline of his recovery, LSG will be hoping he gets fit in time to participate in IPL 2024.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series between Australia and New Zealand. The news comes as a setback for the franchise, especially with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) lined up next.

Australia are set to tour their trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand later this month for three T20Is and two Test matches. Stoinis will now be replaced by Aaron Hardie, Australian news outlet CodeSports confirmed. Although Aaron Hardie has played only four ODIs and seven T20Is and doesn't boast the best stats playing for Australia, it was his stellar BBL figures that earned him a spot in the Australian squad for the shortest format.

While there's no official announcement on the timeline of Stonis' recovery, LSG will be hoping that the Aussie gets fit in time to participate in the upcoming IPL 2024.

LSG dealt an injury blow before IPL 2024

Although Marcus Stoinis will miss important game time for Australia before the 2024 T20 World Cup, he will hope to use his IPL 2024 stint to make his claim for a berth in the WC squad.

Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Australia's tour of New Zealand, replaced by Aaron Hardie.

LSG, on the other hand, had reinforced their bowling attack with the signing of Caribbean speedster Shamar Joseph. The pacer, who will be coming in as a replacement for English pacer Mark Wood was secured by the LSG franchise for INR 3 crore.

Joesph recently made headlines after propelling the Windies to a historic Test win at The Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in a solitary innings as West Indies broke a jinx of 27 years to win their first Test in Australia.

With another IPL season in the horizon, the IPL 2022 debutants will be eager to go the distance and lift their maiden trophy.