CSK's latest recruit makes a resounding comeback with six-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy 2024

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing history and win it for a record sixth time in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The franchise made some crucial additions in the auction last December in Dubai in a bid to build a formidable squad.

And the CSK management will be extremely happy as one of their recent recruits has been looking in sublime form. Bought for an amount of INR 4 crore, Shardul Thakur bagged six wickets during a match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season.

Shardul Thakur, who made a return from an ankle injury, finished with figures of 6/21 from only 10.1 overs as Mumbai bowled out Assam for a paltry 84 runs.

In the process, he also reached the landmark of 250 scalps in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone in 79 matches. Besides 14 fifers, he also owns 11 four-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.

Out of favour Shardul Thakur's performance will help make a strong statement

Thakur's performance will send a strong message to the national selectors after he was dropped from the IndianTest squad following an ordinary show in the South Africa tour where failed to make a big impact with either bat or ball.

In the opening Centurion Test, Shardul Thakur displayed a satisfactory performance with the bat but encountered challenges in making a significant impact with the ball, conceding a plethora of runs. Mukesh Kumar took over his position in the second Test.

Returning to CSK after representing Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons, respectively, Shardul Thakur had been a key player in Chennai Super Kings' victories in IPL 2018 and 2021. Despite CSK's interest in bringing Thakur back to their roster last year, they lost in bidding wars to Delhi Capitals.

