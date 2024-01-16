CSK's INR 4 crore recruit ruled out of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 for two weeks

It is due to the ankle injury he reportedly sustained during India's tour of South Africa.

An all-rounder bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction has been ruled out of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 for two weeks. The latest CSK recruit, secured for INR 4 crore, was left out of Mumbai's second match in the Ranji Trophy against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram from January 19 due to the ankle injury he reportedly sustained during India's tour of South Africa.

In the first Test in Centurion, he performed decently with the bat but struggled to have an impact with the ball, leaking runs in spades. Mukesh Kumar replaced him for the second Test but India didn't specify any injury at the time.

Shardul Thakur made his return to CSK after serving each IPL season with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shardul Thakur was one of the instrumental players in Chennai Super Kings triumph in IPL 2018 and 2021. CSK wanted Shardul Thakur back to their roster but lost to Delhi Capitals in bidding wars.

Shardul Thakur will likely have to wait to play his next Test

After the first Test against South Africa, former batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that although India collectively failed, Thakur might have to take the fall for it by missing Test cricket for a while.

Thakur is not in India's squad for the first two Tests against England either. The series will start on January 25.

"I fear Shardul Thakur will have to wait a while to play his next Test match. They will have to look at his bowling. It is not that he scored 40-50 with the bat either. He might not play a Test match for a while now as India will find other ways of strengthening their batting," Manjrekar added.