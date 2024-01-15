Former CSK, RCB player slams sensational 182 in Ranji Trophy after missing IPL 2024 Auction

He had gone unsold last year before Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) called him up as an injury replacement mid-season.

A regular name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having plied his trade with heavyweight franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the premier batter wouldn't be participating in the upcoming IPL 2024. Expected to be in the INR 2 crore bracket in last December's auction, the Maharashtra batter's name was surprisingly missing when the auction list was announced.

Now, making some noise in the domestic circuit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024, Kedar Jadhav has let his bat done the talking after slamming a flamboyant 182 (216) against Jharkhand. The out-of-favour batter, batting at the number four for Maharashtra, Jadhav entered the crease during the 50th over after the dismissal of Naushad Shaikh, with the team at 176-2. The Maharashtra captain went on to form crucial partnerships, adding 113 runs with opener Pavan Shah and later contributing to a significant 249-run stand with Ankit Bawne. Unfortunately, Jadhav fell short of a well-deserved double century, succumbing to a delivery by Virat Singh.

Kedar Jadhav's stocks have reduced significantly following his exclusion from the Indian team post the 2019 World Cup. Despite registering for the auction with a base price of 2 crores which appeared relatively high, he was not shortlisted by any franchises. Last year, Jadhav went unsold and turned to Marathi commentary before Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) drafted him as an injury replacement for David Willey mid-season. Although he played two matches, he managed to score only 12 runs.

Across his 95-match IPL career, the Maharashtra cricketer has represented four teams—Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Accumulating 1208 runs at a strike rate of 123.14, Jadhav's prospects for playing in the upcoming season seem uncertain.