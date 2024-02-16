Ashwin reaches landmark 500th Test wicket; only second Indian to achieve this feat

R Ashwin became the ninth bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 500 wickets.

Zak Crawley became R Ashwin's 500th Test victim.

Ravichandran Ashwin has achieved yet another milestone in his glorious cricketing career as he completed 500 wickets in his Test career. Zak Crawley became Ashwin’s 500th victim in Tests, when he tried to sweep a fine and over the infield. He got a top edge and Rajat Patidar took an easy catch at backward short leg.

With this wicket, Ashwin scripted history becoming the ninth bowler in Test cricket to reach the landmark. Among the 500 wickets, Ashwin has 346 wickets at home, while 153 wickets have been away. He reached the landmark in his 98th Test match averaging 24 with the ball.

List of bowlers to pick up 500 Test wickets

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) Shane Warne (Australia) James Anderson (England) Anil Kumble (India) Stuart Broad (England) Glenn McGrath (Australia) Courtney Walsh (West Indies) Nathan Lyon (Australia) Ravichandran Ashwin (India) Dale Steyn (South Africa)

R Ashwin is the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat after Anil Kumble. Among the spinners, he is the fifth bowler to reach the milestone. The offspinner also took the second fewest no. of balls to pick up 500 Test wickets.

Fewest balls to take 500 Test wickets

McGrath - 25528 Ashwin - 25714 Anderson - 28150 Broad - 28430 Walsh – 28833

Ashwin’s latest achievement shows how hard the offspinner has worked over the years. From a T20 bowler who relied more on his carrom balls, Ashwin has established himself as a mainstay in India’s Test team, especially at home. His excellent skills with the ball have been one of the reasons why India have dominated at home over the last years.

The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies at Delhi. He has also made some stellar contributions with the bat over the years and has five Test centuries to his name. Before Ashwin, his compatriot Nathan Lyon was the latest bowler to claim 500 Test wickets, against Pakistan at Perth.

In the ongoing Test at Rajkot, India were all out for 445 with centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. England, meanwhile, have responded strongly with the bat.