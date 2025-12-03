Can Virat Kohli Complete 100 International Centuries?

The run-machine Virat Kohli is back to his smashing best. The 37-year-old has recently notched up two back-to-back ODI hundreds against South Africa. After his spectacular 135 in Ranchi just two days back, the former India captain has followed it up with another sublime 102 in Raipur.

Kohli’s latest ton in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI is his 84th century across the three formats. Fans around the globe are hopeful to witness the modern-day great surpassing the master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent, untouched feat of a hundred international centuries.

Virat Kohli Stays in the Hunt for a Ton of Centuries with 84th ODI Hundred

There is no stopping Virat Kohli once the batter gets to his full flow, and the pulsating innings in the 2nd IND vs SA ODI was no different either. Coming into the crease in the fifth over, he took only 90 deliveries to get to the milestone.

ALSO READ:

Kohli stitched a brisk 195-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) off just 156 balls. His 102-run knock was laced with seven boundaries and two maximums.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.