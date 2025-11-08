Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I — Abhishek Sharma Beats Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav to Jump to Top of Table

The T20 format has always been tailor-made for batters. Since its inception, it has witnessed several explosive knocks in world cricket, from pioneers like Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum to modern-day stars such as Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Glenn Maxwell. Let’s take a look at players who have scored Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I.

With the format evolving in recent years, conditions have increasingly favoured batters: flat pitches, shorter boundaries, and heavier bats have made high-scoring games more common than ever. Teams have already crossed 300-run marks in T20Is, once thought to be unachievable. In this era of dominance, many batters have thrived, but only a select few have done so with incredible consistency and speed.

Among them, a new name has emerged at the top. Abhishek Sharma has rewritten history by becoming the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David to claim the record.

Here’s a look at players with Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I.

Abhishek Sharma (528 Balls)

India’s swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma has once again etched his name in the record books, becoming the player with Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I. The left-hander, known for his ultra-aggressive approach and fearless stroke play, achieved the feat in fewer balls than any player before him, going past Suryukumar, Glenn Maxwell, Finn Allen, and Tim David.

Currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter, Abhishek reached the landmark in his 28th innings during the fifth T20I against Australia in Queensland.

Since his debut, the southpaw has been a revelation at the top order, providing India with explosive starts in the powerplay, exactly what the reigning champions needed after Rohit Sharma’s retirement last year. His ability to dismantle any bowling attack, whether pace and spin, with ease has made him one of the most dangerous batters in the modern era.

With a strike rate nearing 200 (192.20) and several match-winning knocks under his belt already, the southpaw’s meteoric rise continues to make headlines.

Suryakumar Yadav (573 balls)

Before Abhishek, Suryakumar Yadav held the record for Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I, reaching the mark in just 573 balls. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, SKY redefined India’s approach to T20 batting with his fearless intent and audacious shot selections.

In just 93 matches, the right-hander has amassed 2734 runs at a strike rate of 164.30, including four hundreds. His ability to manipulate the field with innovative shots has set a new benchmark for middle-order batters in the format.

Phil Salt (599 balls)

England’s explosive opener Phil Salt has quickly become one of the most feared batters in world cricket. The right-hander reached 1,000 T20I runs in just 599 balls, showcasing his attacking intent.

Since breaking into England’s T20 setup, Salt has set new standards of aggression with a fearless approach that epitomises their white-ball revolution. His strike rate and consistency have made him a vital part of England’s top order, particularly in the shortest format.

Glenn Maxwell (604 balls)

Australia’s “Big Show” Glenn Maxwell is synonymous with entertainment and innovation in T20 cricket. He reached the 1000-run mark in 604 balls, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive batters in the game.

Maxwell is one of only two batters, alongside Rohit Sharma, to have scored five T20I hundreds. With 2833 runs in 124 T20I games at a strike rate of 156, he has been the backbone of Australia’s middle order for years. His ability to turn games within the blink of an eye, often from improbable situations, makes him one of the most destructive hitters across the globe.

Andre Russell (609 Balls)

When it comes to raw power, few names command as much respect as Andre Russell. The Caribbean all-rounder raced to 1,000 T20I runs in only 609 balls, a testament to his extraordinary hitting ability and dominance in the lower order.

The West Indies star earned his reputation as one of the most destructive finishers in world cricket. His unmatched blend of muscle and timing made him a nightmare for bowlers in the death overs. Although he retired from international cricket earlier this year, his legacy remains monumental.

Finn Allen (609 Balls)

New Zealand’s Finn Allen, once hailed as the successor to Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill’s fearless brand of cricket, reached 1000 T20I runs in just 611 balls. The right-handed opener, known for his ability to take change from the word go, breached the 1000-run mark in just 611 balls.

With 1285 runs at an explosive strike rate of 163.27, including two hundreds, Allen’s power-hitting ability continues to make him a threat to any bowling attack.

Tim David (614 balls)

Singapore-born Tim David, now a key middle-order batter for Australia, takes the fifth spot. Renowned for his power-hitting and calmness under pressure, David has become one of the most valuable T20 specialists globally.

The right-hander is enjoying a prime T20I form, having scored the second-most runs for Australia in 2025. David has piled up 381 runs in nine innings at an average of 54.42 and a whopping strike rate of 199.47, including a hundred and three fifties in the calendar year.

Having featured in franchise leagues across the globe, including IPL, BBL, CPL, and The Hundred, he brought his finishing prowess to the international level, amassing 1582 to his name in 66 matches at a staggering average of 36.79 and a career strike rate of 169.01.

Fastest 1000 Runs in T20I Rank Player Team Balls 1 Abhishek Sharma India 528 2 Suryakumar Yadav India 573 3 Phil Salt England 599 3 Glen Maxwell Australia 604 4 Andre Russell West Indies 609 4 Finn Allen New Zealand 609 5 Tim David Australia 614

