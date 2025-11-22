Fastest Century In Ashes History: Travis Head Jumps To Second Spot With Brutal Knock In Perth Test

In the Ashes 2025 1st Test, Travis Head made history by scoring a century in just 69 balls, recording the second-fastest century in Ashes history and joining the elite group of batters.
He opened for Australia in the second innings and scored a magical century, putting Australia in a comfortable position in the chase.
With Australia and England sharing one of the fiercest rivalries in Test cricket, this is a remarkable achievement. Here we look at the list of fastest century in Ashes history.
|Player
|Fastest Century in Ashes (No. of Balls)
|Date
|Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|57
|2006/07
|Travis Head (AUS)
|69
|2025/26
|GL Jessop (ENG)
|76
|1902
|J Darling (AUS)
|85
|1898
|Travis Head (AUS)
|85
|2021/22
