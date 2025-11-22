Fastest Century In Ashes History: Travis Head Jumps To Second Spot With Brutal Knock In Perth Test

In the Ashes 2025 1st Test, Travis Head made history by scoring a century in just 69 balls, recording the second-fastest century in Ashes history and joining the elite group of batters.

He opened for Australia in the second innings and scored a magical century, putting Australia in a comfortable position in the chase.

With Australia and England sharing one of the fiercest rivalries in Test cricket, this is a remarkable achievement. Here we look at the list of fastest century in Ashes history.

Fastest Century in Ashes

Player Fastest Century in Ashes (No. of Balls) Date Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 57 2006/07 Travis Head (AUS) 69 2025/26 GL Jessop (ENG) 76 1902 J Darling (AUS) 85 1898 Travis Head (AUS) 85 2021/22

