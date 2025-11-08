Fastest to 7000 ODI Runs — Quinton de Kock Beats Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson to Jump to 2nd Spot

Quinton de Kock, in the 3rd ODI of the series against Pakistan, scripted history by becoming the second-fastest to 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone ahead of players like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli.

This is a huge achievement, as the list includes some of the greatest players. Let’s take a look at the list of players with the fastest to 7000 ODI runs.

Hashim Amla

One of South Africa’s best openers, Hashim Amla, still ranks among the fastest to 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in 150 innings.

In his ODI career, he played 181 matches and batted in 178 innings, averaging 49.46 with a strike rate of 88.39, scoring 27 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, another opener from South Africa, became the second-fastest to 7000 ODI runs. In the 3rd ODI of the series against Pakistan, he scored 53 runs and, meanwhile, achieved this feat in just 158 innings.

Notably, the ongoing series marked de Kock’s return to the ODI format after two years, following his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup. In his ODI career so far, he has scored 22 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Kane Williamson

One of the best New Zealand batters and former captain, Kane Williamson, is third on the list of fastest to 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in 159 innings earlier this year.

In his ODI career so far, he has played 175 matches and batted in 167 innings, scoring 7,256 runs at an average of 48.69. He has 15 centuries and 47 half-centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli of India is fourth on the list of fastest to 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in 161 innings in 2016. Whenever there is a record in ODIs, you will often find Virat Kohli’s name on the list, frequently at the top.

In his ODI career so far, Virat has played 305 matches and batted in 293 innings, scoring 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71. He has recorded 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries.

Ab de Villiers

AB de Villiers is the fifth name on the list of fastest to 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in 166 innings in 2014. One of the best for South Africa, de Villiers was terrific in ODIs.

In his career, he played 228 matches and batted in 218 innings, scoring 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50 with a strike rate of 101.09, along with 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Fastest to 7000 ODI Runs

Rank Player Name Team Innings 1 Hashim Amla South Africa 150 2 Quinton de Kock South Africa 158 3 Kane Williamson New Zealand 159 4 Virat Kohli India 161 5 Ab de Villiers South Africa 166

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.