From Babar Azam's cheeky act to MS Dhoni's gloves: Five times weird cricket laws were invoked after player violation

Cricket, given its insanely varied dynamics has had its fair share of bizarrely unusual occurings, some of which have even seen sides penalised for the action - whether it was intentional or not.

Babar Azam was a part of an unusual incident on a cricket field during the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Friday, June 10.

Cricket is a game of varied elements and dynamics. It’s a game, which at an international level, can be played over five days in one format and three hours in the other - perhaps even less of the game is reduced to 5-overs a side on a rain-marred day. There’s the complex leg-before rule, which never ceases to amaze us, as it did earlier this week.

However, while these and many more of the lot are somewhat frequent occurring, there are some which come once in a while, and bamboozle the spectators as much as the players themselves.

Here’s a look at five instances when cricket laws were invoked after player violation:

Penalty runs for kicking the ball over the boundary

If a fielder is seen intentionally kicking the ball to the boundary, the batting side is awarded five penalty runs, while the one for the shot is counted too. It’s a rarity, for players realise the value of each run in a game known to rest on the barest of margins at times.

However, players do try to tamper with the rules for their advantage if the game situation demands - in this case, say for the last batting pair, where the fielding side wishes to keep a particular batter on strike for their benefit.

One such instance occurred in the 2010 Kolkata Test played between India and South Africa. Hashim Amla stood tall between India and a series-levelling victory with his third straight ton of the series and was batting with No.11 in the final hour of the final day. On the fifth ball of the 130th over bowled by Sachin Tendulkar, Amla punched one to the off-side with all the fielders up, hoping to get a single.

Virender Sehwag chased the ball through and kicked it to the ropes as the object had stopped at the edge of the field. South Africa were awarded six runs - one for the shot and five penalty - by on-field umpire Steve Davis, with Amla being allowed a change of strike.

An over later, Harbhajan Singh would trap Morne Morkel leg-before to bag a five-for and help India draw the series.

Penalty if the ball hits the helmet (or any other equipment of the fielding team!)

This is fairly a common sight of the lot, when the batting side is awarded five-penalty runs if the ball strikes any gear of equipment belonging to the fielding side is placed within the field.

The MCC law 28.3.1 states, “Protective helmets, when not in use by fielders, may not be placed on the ground, above the surface except behind the wicket-keeper and in line with both sets of stumps.”

The further elaboration of the law goes as follows:

28.3.2 If the ball while in play strikes a helmet, placed as described in 28.3.1

28.3.2.1 the ball shall become dead

and, subject to 28.3.3,

28.3.2.2 an award of 5 Penalty runs shall be made to the batting side;

The run(s) completed by the batter before the ball makes contact with the object shall be counted with the penalty.

It occurred during the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston. Mahmudullah swept one from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin towards fine-leg. MS Dhoni had his glove off in case it was a matter of throwing, but Mosaddek Hossain had already made the crease by the time the throw reached Dhoni.

However, the wicketkeeper lobbed the ball towards the stumps, but it bounced off the glove lying behind the sticks while on its way. On-field umpire Richard Kettelborough awarded five penalty runs to the batting side, with the single too, being counted.

Ball bouncing more than once is a No-Ball

If a ball bounces more than once on a cricket pitch, it’s deemed a no-ball. As per the modern-day rules for white-ball cricket, the batter is also awarded with a free-hit for the next ball.

The incident has occurred more than once at the international stage, the most notable coming during the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 played between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai. Mohammed Hafeez lost the control of the ball and it bounced twice heading towards David Warner, the batter. Warner stepped down, took it on the second bounce and smashed it soaring over the cow corner stands.

A free-hit was also awarded off the next ball, from which the left-hander managed a brace. If you wonder if this law should be in place at all, have a listen to Richie Benaud, one of game's most respected figures, on the infamous "Underarm" incident.

Penalty if any fielder other than the wicket-keeper wears gloves or external leg guards

The rule came into light less than 24 hours ago, when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, rather bizarrely, was seen wearing wicketkeeping gloves while fielding during the second ODI against Pakistan in Multan on Friday.

As per the law 28.1, relating to the Protective Equipment, "No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires."

West Indies were eventually awarded five penalty runs after Babar breached the playing conditions.

Out “Returning the Ball” Rule!

Perhaps the most harsh of them all! Sometimes, you can be penalised or punished for being too good and courteous. A batter returning the ball to a bowler or a fielder after having dabbed it within his vicinity is a common sight in cricket, given the ball has come to an halt and assumed to be dead.

However, the gesture is also one of the ways for a batter to get himself out.

Jiveshan Pillay, the South African, was at the receiving end of the law during the 15th match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 against West Indies in Mount Maunganui. Pillay attempted an extravagant drive off right-arm quick Jarion Hoyte, but got an inside edge onto his body. He managed to prevent the ball from going to the stumps, and as it came to a halt behind and well away from the sticks, he picked it up and lobbed it to the wicketkeeper captain Emmanuel Stewart.

However, much to his and Proteas’ bewilderment, he was ruled out obstructing the field by TV umpire Ranmore Martinesz.

The MCC backed the decision later, stating: “The reason behind it is that a fielding team will often take enormous care to maintain the condition of the ball – and they are allowed to do so. Any external influence on the ball – including a sweaty glove – could change its condition unfairly.”