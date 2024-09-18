Next in line: Five youngsters making huge strides to India's Test team

The current Indian team is laced with a number of match-winners who have done exceptionally well over the years. However, the team is already going through a mini-transition and will extend further in the coming years. Most senior players are on the wrong side of their 30s and won’t be around for long.

Hence, team management must keep an eye on the future and start grooming talented ones. Fortunately, the young crop coming through is insanely skilled and ready to take over the international stage. With the right guidance, they will ensure the Indian team is in safe hands and replicate what the current ones achieved.

We look at five youngsters making huge strides in India's Test team.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan has been a revelation since his U-19 days and has continued piling runs everywhere he has played. Even in the ongoing edition of the Duleep Trophy, Musheer has shown his ability to navigate threats and weave long innings against quality bowling attacks.

It won’t be wrong to say he is a run machine. Further, he can also bowl decent left-arm spin, which is an addition.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is an all-format potential who can become an integral member of India’s Test middle order. Tilak has superior skillsets facing spin, and his game vs pace has also improved significantly in recent times.

His First Class record is also fabulous, for he has scored 1180 runs at an average of 53.63 in 26 innings. Further, he also has four fifties and five centuries, showing he is capable of playing long innings.

Also Read: Three things to track in India's home Test season

Telegram Group Join Now

Manav Suthar

Some quality left-arm orthodox bowlers have been going around in the domestic arena. Manav Suthar is one of them, who has shown terrific skillsets and maintained consistency.

He already has 73 First Class wickets at an average of 24.06, including four five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls, in 28 innings. Even against terrific batters in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Manav has bowled well and taken 8 wickets at 21 runs apiece.

Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj is among the most skilled pacers in domestic cricket, and everyone who has seen him bowl has high things to say about him. He again showed why he is rated highly during his 8-fer in the Duleep Trophy, where he bowled exceptionally to make things happen.

Overall, he has 35 wickets at an average of 31.40, including a five-wicket haul, in 24 First Class innings. It is just a start for Kamboj; he looks destined to achieve big things in future.

Harshit Rana

Among the best young fast bowlers in the Indian circuit, Harshit Rana is everything the Indian team needs. He can hit the deck hard and bowl at pace, capable of delivering long spells in Tests.

Further, he is also a handy lower-order batter who can hit the ball long and score useful runs. It won’t be a surprise if Rana is fast-tracked to the Indian side and plays in all three formats soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.