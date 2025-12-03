Highest ODI Run Chases in India Ft. South Africa Chasing 359 in Raipur

The IND vs SA series is levelled 1-1.

The IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur marked a sensational record as South Africa registered their name in the list of the highest ODI run chases in India. Chasing a target of 359, Temba Bavuma & Co. beat the hosts by four wickets.

India started a bit sloppily, losing openers Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) for low scores. But Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up the tempo with twin centuries. Captain KL Rahul followed it up with another fifty. Ravindra Jadeja also scored some valuable runs down the order. Marco Jansen picked up two wickets.

In reply, Protea opener Aiden Markram also smashed a century. Quinton de Kock was dismissed soon, but Bavuma (46), Matthew Breetzke (68), and Dewald Brevis (54) stitched crucial partnerships. In the end, Corbin Bosch’s 29 not out off 15 proved match-winning for the visitors. Prasidh Krishna also took two wickets, but his economy crossed 10 RPO.

Let’s take a look at which other teams top the list of highest ODI run chases in India, including tonight’s blockbuster in Raipur.

India vs Australia, 2013

In one of the most iconic matches of that era, India beat Australia by nine wickets in Jaipur. This makes the hosts stand at the top of the list of the highest ODI run chases in India. The duo of Ro-Ko is famous now, but this match in 2013 laid the foundation of their class and popularity.

After Australia’s top five batters made 50+ knocks and propelled the team to 359, MS Dhoni & Co. didn’t show any signs of giving up. Instead, Rohit Sharma smashed 141 not out, followed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 95, and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100. India won the match by nine wickets with more than six overs to spare. It’s not a coincidence that two of the three batters are still playing ODI cricket after over a decade since this match.

India vs South Africa, 2025

Tonight’s match was nothing short of brilliant from both teams. While the toss played a major role in India’s loss, along with poor bowling rotations, leaking runs, and the dew factor, the efforts by the Proteas cannot be ignored. Their resilience puts South Africa second in the list of the highest ODI run chases in India.

The win also means the three-match series is now levelled, with the series decider on December 6 in Visakhapatnam.

India vs Australia, 2019

An Australian masterpiece is on the list of the highest ODI run chases in India, dating back to 2019 in the era of Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Batting first at Jaipur, Rohit Sharma started with a 95, while Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed a 143-run knock. What followed was a horrible batting collapse at the hands of the Aussies’ bowlers. Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul, and Jhye Richardson scalped three wickets. India managed to score 358 runs.

The hosts got off to a good start with the captain, Aaron Finch’s duck. But Usman Khawaja (91) and Peter Handscomb (117) kept Australia in the game. Jasprit Bumrah too scalped three wickets. But an Ashton Turner special (84 not out off 43) turned around the match. It also levelled the four-match series 2-2, as Australia eventually went on to win the series in the decider.

Top 10 Highest ODI Run Chases in India

Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Start date India 362/1 43.3 Australia Jaipur 16 Oct 2013 South Africa 362/6 49.2 India Raipur 03 Dec 2025 Australia 359/6 47.5 India Mohali 10 Mar 2019 India 356/7 48.1 England Pune 15 Jan 2017 India 351/4 49.3 Australia Nagpur 30 Oct 2013 Pakistan 345/4 48.2 Sri Lanka Hyderabad 10 Oct 2023 England 337/4 43.3 India Pune 26 Mar 2021 Ireland 329/7 49.1 England Bengaluru 02 Mar 2011 India 326/2 42.1 West Indies Guwahati 21 Oct 2018 India 325/5 47.4 West Indies Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2002

