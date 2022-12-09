List of Indian players that are injured and in rehabilitation

India are undergoing a difficult period on the field. Losses on trips to New Zealand and Bangladesh on the back of painful exits from the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup before that have led to criticism and scrutiny for the Rohit Sharma led side.

During this phase, India's rest and rotation policy overseen by head coach Rahul Dravid has also fallen under the scanner, with fans and prominent names part of the cricketing scene asking whether India even know what their best playing XI is.

The situation is a direct byproduct of a near-inhumane cricketing schedule, excessively busy and compelling sides to provide their players timely breaks or risk leaving them mentally and physically burned out. Also part of the compromise has been several injuries that Dravid's think-tank has had to paper over, including at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

These injuries have spoiled India's team balance and preferred combination as Rohit & company have to had to field understrength line-ups and that has given opposition greater breathing space and cushion to hit India hard during a contest.

With injuries in focus, here is a list of Indian players that are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore right now, players that India would love to have back and available as soon as possible as they strive to regain winning ways over the coming months.

India's injury list

Rohit Sharma

The skipper leads from the front here, set to undergo immediate rehab for a bruised hand that has ruled him out of the remaining tour of Bangladesh. Rohit came out batting and nearly took India through with a heroic fifty in the second ODI in Dhaka despite getting bruised on his left hand while attempting a slip catch. He earned accolades for his brave struggle but his effort also worsen the injury and ruled him out of the Test series that follows.

Jasprit Bumrah

Perhaps no other injury has been more costly and seen the NCA come under scrutiny quite like Bumrah's has. The ace speedster was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back strain but was green-signalled for a comeback to take part in home T20Is versus Australia and South Africa following a quick rehab.

Bumrah, however, looked undercooked and underfit in his two outings versus the Aussies and had to ultimately move back to NCA as the back strain worsened and, in a painstaking blow, ruled him out of the T20 World Cup that followed. The cricketer has been out of action since, hoping to be fit in time for the forthcoming home season, headlined by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.

Ravindra Jadeja

A persistent knee injury to Jadeja meant India's ideal combination, wherein they field their utility allrounders Hardik Pandya and him at 6-7 and play four specialist bowlers, was thrown to the bin at the T20 World Cup. It forced India to play both Axar Patel and R Ashwin in the line-up and leave out Yuzvendra Chahal, their preferred wristspinner. Jadeja has been missing from the action since the Asia Cup in September and is unlikely to play until January when the side hosts Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Shami

More of a precautionary measure than a serious concern, Shami got ruled out of the Bangladesh trip with a shoulder injury and is now in rehab at the NCA alongside his esteemed pace partner Bumrah. The experienced seamer being a critical part of India's Test and ODI plans, Dravid and the management would be keen to have him fit in time for the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before the Test series versus the Aussies.

Deepak Chahar

Chahar should be very disappointed with himself to be carrying so many injuries over the past months, with the latest ruling him out of the trip to Bangladesh. The bowler has the skill, especially with the new ball, to be key in India's plans but his body continues to pose a hurdle. Chahar's case has, again, brought the NCA authorities under scrutiny, with questions asked over the process used to approve his comebacks each time since the bowler has ultimately broken down every occasion.

Prasidh Krishna

With Shami out, Prasidh may have been in line for a Test match call-up had he not been injured and undergoing rehab at the NCA right now. The tall seamer was emerging as India's middle-overs enforcer in ODIs but missing games versus South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh over the past two months have seen him fall down in the pecking order.

Mohsin Khan

In a set-up that has seen the India cap being thrown around with baffling frequency, Mohsin may count himself unlucky to be down with injury. Or else the control and the consistency displayed by the left-arm seamer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 should've by now earned him a T20I call-up at least. Mohsin underwent surgery for a shoulder injury mid-year and remains in rehab after taking 14 wickets from his nine matches for LSG at just 5.96 runs an over.

Kuldeep Sen

In a sad indictment of the fitness status of some of India's bowlers, Kuldeep Sen was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour only one game after making his debut in the ODI series opener in Dhaka. Sen played the first ODI and bowled a spell of 2 for 37 but could not recover to play the following game.