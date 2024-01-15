From Arshin Kulkarni to Musheer Khan: 5 India Players to Watch Out for in U19 World Cup 2024

The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 will begin later this week, with as many as 16 teams participating in the tournament.

The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 will begin later this week, with as many as 16 teams participating in the tournament. A plethora of shining stars will be on display, and a few will go on to play for the national team. Talent will be galore as the teams fight to prove themselves as the best young set.

The eyes will be on the Indian team as well, who are also the defending champions in the competition. Several young stars in the team are raring to go out and prove their mettle. They will look to perform well and defend the title.

We look at the five Indian players to watch out for in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 in this section.

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni is special. He is an opener who can also bowl medium-pace. Such players are hard to find, especially in the Indian domestic circuit.

Arshin showed his true worth in the U-19 Asia Cup game against Afghanistan U-19, where he first took three wickets and then played a tremendous unbeaten 70-run mark in a crunch situation to guide his team through. Recently, he also made 91 runs after taking two wickets against South Africa U-19 in the Tri-Series. He is equally adept in both departments, making him an asset.

Arshin recently landed an IPL deal with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His all-round abilities will provide balance to the team. The 18-year-old will be among the most exciting talents to watch out for this World Cup.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan doesn’t need to be known as the brother of Sarfaraz Khan anymore. He has carved a niche for himself with the help of some outstanding batting displays. Musheer is a right-handed top-order batter who can also bowl useful left-arm off-spin.

Musheer snared five wickets and scored a crucial 41 runs in the Tri-Series game against South Africa U-19 to help his team win. Musheer amassed 629 runs at an average of 78.63 in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023. He also grabbed 16 wickets at 13.81 runs apiece.

2⃣6⃣7⃣ Runs

4⃣0⃣8⃣ Balls

3⃣0⃣ Fours

2⃣ Sixes



Mumbai's Musheer Khan was on a roll with the bat & played a fantastic knock against Manipur. 👏 👏 #MUMvMAN | #CKNayudu



Here's a snippet of his innings 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/MDXhCtjQJ5 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 23, 2022

Musheer also starred in the final of the Quadrangular U-19 series against India U-19 B. He first made 127 runs in 47 balls, including six boundaries and 13 sixes, and then grabbed two wickets to win the game for his team and earn the Man of the Match award. The amount of talent Musheer possesses at the age of 18 makes him one to watch out for.

Uday Saharan Pratap

The U-19 World Cup team captain, Uday Saharan Pratap, is among the most exciting talents to watch out for this year. Uday is a middle-order batter who has been making waves consistently in the various U-19 tournaments lately. In the U-19 Tri-Nation series held in South Africa, Saharan made a fabulous century against a quality South Africa U-19 team.

Earlier, the 19-year-old made 219 runs at an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 71.56 in seven innings. Saharan also accumulated two fifties. He is a talented batter with a fine technique.

The Indian captain also starred in the washed-out warm-up game, scoring a vital 74 runs in arduous conditions. No other batter could cross even the 30-run mark in the innings. Uday will be crucial for India’s chances in the middle order in South African conditions.

Saumy Kumar Pandey

Saumy Kumar Pandey is a left-arm orthodox spinner, named the vice-captain of the India U-19 World Cup team. He has been making waves lately. He took a hat trick against Afghanistan U-19 in the Tri-Series.

Saumy took six wickets overall while conceding only 29 runs. His valiant effort helped the team to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par total and win the game comfortably. Saumy then took three wickets against South Africa U-19 to continue his good work.

Saumy Kumar Pandey Hattrick against Afghanistan U19 in the U19 Tri Series at South Africa. Saumy took 6 wickets in the match. Here is the Hattrick video of Saumy.#INDvsAFG #IndiaU19 #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/rigGjqbHIs — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) December 29, 2023

Saumy will have to take the responsibility of providing regular breakthroughs. His recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to star for India in the U-19 World Cup.

Raj Limbani

Raj Limbani is a right-arm pacer and a genuine wicket-taker. Limbani impressed one and all in the U-19 Asia Cup. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, scalping 12 wickets at 12.50 runs apiece.

Limbani’s magnificent performance against Nepal U-19 went into the history books. He took seven wickets, conceding only 13 runs to break the game single-handedly. It was the third-best bowling performance ever in the U-19 ODIs.

Limbani is a new-ball bowler who will get ample help in the South African conditions. He will have the responsibility to provide consistent wickets in the powerplay. Limbani has massive potential and will be among the players to watch out for.

