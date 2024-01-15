'People always come and go' - Mohammed Shami makes a big statement about Hardik Pandya's departure from Gujarat Titans

Shami shared his thoughts on Pandya's departure at the sidelines of the Arjuna Award ceremony which the pacer recently won.

Mohammed Shami was brutally honest on Hardik Pandya’s departure from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. The pacer said 'no one cares' about Hardik’s move as he wasn’t tied up to the franchise for a lifetime.

Hardik Pandya was traded off by the GT franchise to five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Despite leading the franchise to its maiden IPL title in their debut season in 2022, Pandya was let go, who was later named as the new skipper of MI. Mohammed Shami has been a guiding force in the success and finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL last season, though GT missed winning the title a second consecutive time after succumbing to CSK in the Final.

Shami is currently nursing an ankle injury and is out of action. He was not named in the India team for the first two-Tests against England.

Speaking on Pandya's departure at the sidelines of the Arjuna Award ceremony which Shami recently won, he said to Sports 24 (10:08), “Kiso ko kisi Kai Jane Sai koyi farak nahi padta. (No one cares about anyone (Hardik Pandya) leaving the franchise). Hardik wanted to leave and he left. He did well as a captain as Gujarat made it to the final twice and also won the title once. He wasn’t tied up to Gujarat for lifetime,”

Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat-based team in the upcoming season of the tournament.

Echoing on the same lines, Shami added, “Shubman Gill will also become experienced and there is a possibility of him playing for another franchise in the future. You can’t stop anyone as it is part and parcel of the game.”

