Former KKR player hits out at 'agenda driven' national team selectors

He revealed he was kept out of the national side without being given adequate reasons.

In a recent development, a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player has hit out at his country's former selectors for having 'agendas' in their decision-making that kept him out of the white-ball setup from his national side since March 2021.

After making a resounding comeback in his first T20I match in almost three years in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, Angelo Mathews expressed criticism towards Sri Lanka's former selection committee, led by Pramoda Wickramasinghe.

According to Cricbuz, Mathews revealed, "In the last two Lanka Premier League (LPL) seasons I batted and bowled well, but unfortunately I wasn't selected for the T20 World Cups, and I wasn't given reasons for that. If you take decisions that are driven by agendas, these kinds of things can happen - we haven't even qualified for the Champions Trophy."

Angelo Mathews aiming to break into 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Just last year, Mathews secured an opportunity in the ODI format when he joined the squad during the mid-way point of the World Cup in India, stepping in for the injured Matheesha Pathirana. Throughout his career, Mathews has grappled with persistent injuries, with his bowling in particular. However, he recently disclosed that he dedicated a significant portion of his downtime to rigorous training, focusing on maintaining fitness and refining his bowling skills.

With the new selection committee led by Upul Tharanga adopting a more transparent approach, Mathews is hopeful that he may extend his playing career, potentially even participating in this year's T20 World Cup. This, of course, hinges on his ability to make substantial contributions with the ball.

Across his 49-match IPL career, the Sri Lankan cricketer has represented three teams—Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Pune Warriors India (now defunct). Mathews has amassed 724 runs at a strike rate of 125.91 and picked up 27 wickets.

