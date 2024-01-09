Some familiar faces are set to return to their national side after missing a large part of the action.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, teams have started preparing for the event. The last few games before the eventual tournament will help teams finalise their combinations and players. The competition will be intense, as 20 teams will be part of the competition this time around.

Teams will have to form a nice blend of youth and experienced players to balance the squad. The inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I setup after their absence for more than a year reflects the need for experience in a format known for promoting young and fearless players. As necessary as the fearless approach is, the T20 format also requires some cool and composed heads in the middle.

The pressure is at its peak in a tournament like the World Cup. The experienced players will be handy in such conditions since they have prior experience performing in crunch situations. It will also help youngsters to play their natural game without taking excessive load on themselves.

No wonder sides always include some veterans in the World Cup squads every time. With another ICC event in sight, the return of a few old guards is certain. Some familiar faces are set to return to their national side after missing a large part of the action.

Former IPL captain set to make shock T20I return ahead of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe in what will be a crucial assignment for them ahead of the T20 World Cup. The squad has some surprising names. It marks the return of a few players who have missed out on action in recent years.

Among the many names, the most shocking name is Angelo Mathews, who has been out of the T20I setup for a while now. His last T20I game was back in March 2021. Mathews played the game against the West Indies in Coolidge and hasn’t featured in the shortest format since then.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe series has been unveiled!



Wanindu Hasaranga – Captain

Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain

Kusal Mendis

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kusal Janith Perera

Angelo Mathews

Dasun Shanaka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kamindu Mendis

Pathum Nissanka –… — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 9, 2024

The veteran batter was also absent from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad held in Australia. It’s surprising to see his selection, given Mathews hasn’t done anything significant in this format. The 36-year-old made 246 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 133.69 in 11 T20s last year.

There are plenty of better options available. Maybe Sri Lanka wanted some experience in the squad. It will be interesting to see how Angelo Mathews performs as he makes another comeback.

