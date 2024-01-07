It will be India’s last T20I assignment before the mega event.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, India are preparing hard to finalise their squad. Several players are pressing their case, making work arduous for the selectors and coaches. India will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan next week.

It will be India’s last T20I assignment before the mega event. While the performances in this series will be considered, a lot will depend on how the players perform in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Clearly, the selectors will have to rely on the IPL since they won’t have any T20I series before the World Cup.

The squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan has been announced. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are not included in the team since they are nursing injuries. They are expected to be fit before the IPL.

Similarly, Ruturaj Gaikwad is also unavailable due to an injury he sustained last month. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja are not part of the series, either. However, the reason for their unavailability is not revealed.

India veterans, IPL captain, return to T20I setup for Afghanistan series

The big news is that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the T20I setup and are included in the squad. Similarly, Sanju Samson has also returned after an impressive performance in the ODI series against South Africa. Rohit is also the captain of the side.

Rohit and Virat last played a T20I against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in that game. There were speculations that the duo might return to the T20I setup, and it is confirmed now that they are part of the World Cup plans.

The injuries to Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav might have played a significant role. Both led the T20I side in the absence of Rohit, but their injuries paved the path for the veteran duo. Their impressive performances in the World Cup might have tempted the selectors to give them another go.

Sanju Samson has returned, but there is no place for KL Rahul. Rahul expressed his wish to play as a middle-order batter for India. If his performances in the IPL are worth it, the doors will open for him to return.

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

