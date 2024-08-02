A List of India's ODI matches resulting in a TIE

This article explores some of the men's Indian cricket team's most notable tied ODIs, showing moments of brilliance and the sheer excitement that defines this format.

One Day International (ODI) cricket is often celebrated for its unpredictability and thrilling finishes, and few outcomes encapsulate this drama better than a tied match. For cricket fans, a tie represents the ultimate contest, where neither team emerges as a winner, highlighting the evenly matched competition. India, a powerhouse in international cricket, has been part of several memorable tied ODIs that have kept fans on the edge of their seats. These matches, often marked by last-ball thrillers and individual heroics, offer a fascinating glimpse into the game's uncertainties. This article explores some of the men's Indian cricket team's most notable tied ODIs, showing moments of brilliance and the sheer excitement that defines this format.

Full List of India's ODIs that resulted in a Tie

Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo, 2024

Dunith Wellalage's unbeaten 67 helped Sri Lanka to post a fighting total of 230/8 on a tough track. India started the chase well, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting on 75 runs, but everything came crashing down once Gill got dismissed. The likes of KL rahul (31), Axar Patel (33), and Shivam Dube (25) tried their best to take India over the line but some fine bowling from Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka to bowl India out for 230.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 230/8 (Wellalage 67*, Nissanka 56; Patel 2/33)

India 230 All out (Sharma 58, Patel 33; Asalanka 30) in 47.5 Overs

Match tied.

Player of the Match: Dunith Wellalage

2. India vs West Indies, Visakhapatnam, 2018

The match between India and West Indies at Visakhapatnam in 2018 turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. India posted a total of 321 for 6 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten 157, while Ambati Rayudu contributed 73 runs. Among the West Indies bowlers, Ashley Nurse was the most effective, taking 2 wickets for 46 runs.

In response, West Indies also scored 321, losing 7 wickets in their 50 overs. Shai Hope was the standout performer with 123 runs, and Shimron Hetmyer added a valuable 94. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the leading bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 67 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 321/6 (Virat Kohli 157*, Ambati Rayudu 73; Ashley Nurse 2/46) in 50 Overs

West Indies 321/7 (Shai Hope 123, Shimron Hetmyer 94; Kuldeep Yadav 3/67) in 50 Overs

Match tied.

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

3. India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2018

In a thrilling Super 4 match of the 2018 Asia Cup, Afghanistan and India faced off in a nail-biting encounter that ended in a tie. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 252 for 8 in their 50 overs. Mohammad Shahzad was the star of the innings, scoring a brilliant 124, while Mohammad Nabi added a crucial 64 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was India's standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 46 runs.

In reply, India managed got bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs. KL Rahul top-scored with 60, and Ambati Rayudu contributed 57 runs. Mohammad Nabi was effective with the ball as well, taking 2 wickets for 40 runs. The match ended in a tie, with Shahzad earning the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan 252/8 (Shahzad 124, Nabi 64; jadeja 3/46) in 50 Overs

India 252 All Out (Rahul 60, Rayudu 57; Nabi 2/40) in 49.5 Overs

Match tied.

Player of the Match: Mohammad Shahzad

4. New Zealand vs India, Auckland, 2014

In a thrilling encounter between New Zealand and India, both teams showed their prowess in a high-scoring contest that ended in a tie. Batting first, New Zealand scored 314, with Martin Guptill leading the charge with 111 and Kane Williamson contributing 65. Ravindra Jadeja was India's key bowler, picking up 2 wickets for 47 runs.

Chasing 315, India stumbled to 79 for 4, but a resilient lower-order fightback saw Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin step up. Jadeja's unbeaten 66 and Ashwin's vital 65, coupled with MS Dhoni's steady 50, brought India to the brink of victory. Despite Corey Anderson's 5 for 63, the match ended in a dramatic tie, with Jadeja's all-round brilliance earning him the Player of the Match award.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 314 All Out (Guptill 111, Williamson 65; Jadeja 2/47) in 50 Overs

India 314/9 (Jadeja 66*, Ashwin 65; Anderson 5/63) in 50 Overs

Match tied.

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

5. India vs Sri Lanka, Adelaide, 2012

In the fifth match of the Commonwealth Bank Series, India and Sri Lanka faced off in a gripping contest that ended in a dramatic tie. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 236 for 9, with Dinesh Chandimal scoring 81 and Mahela Jayawardene adding 43. Vinay Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 46 runs.

India's chase began steadily with Gautam Gambhir anchoring the innings with a solid 91. However, a middle-order collapse followed his dismissal, leaving India in a precarious position. MS Dhoni demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure and scored an unbeaten 58 to guide India to a tie. Dhoni's crucial innings earned him the Player of the Match award.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 236/9 (Chandimal 81, Jayawardene 43; Vinay Kumar 3/46) in 50 Overs

India 236/9 (Gambhir 91, Dhoni 58*; Perera 2/45) in 50 Overs

Match tied.

Player of the Match: MS Dhoni

More to follow.....