Meet Gongadi Trisha: Talented Opener Who Brought India Closer To A Second Women’s U19 World Cup Trophy

India opener Gongadi Trisha is not used to looking at the big screen when she plays. She is only bothered about how much is needed for the team. But for the first time, she stole a glance at the scoreboard during the Super Sixes match against Scotland in the 2025 Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup.

As Trisha ran a single off Maise Maceira’s 18th over her individual score read 100 off 53 balls, 12 boundaries and four sixes. Three figures – the first time it has ever happened in the Women’s Under 19 World Cup history and Trisha was the only one to get there.

Father’s dreams and sacrifices for Gongadi Trisha

She raised her bat to the stands where her father GV Rami Reddy was cheering with a big smile on his face. The hundred was the realisation of his dream to see his daughter shine on the biggest stage. Rami Reddy, who was a hockey and cricket player himself, had visualised that moment when Trisha was a toddler.

A young Trisha would accompany her father to the gym he owned in Bhadrachalam, a town on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border and would face around 300 deliveries every day. In order to develop her technical skills, Ramireddy got a cement pitch made for her practice.

By the time she was 12, Rami Reddy felt there was a need for higher-level training which necessitated a move to Hyderabad. In order to facilitate the move, Ramireddy left his job as a trainer at ITC and sold the gym he owned.

Not sure if G Trisha will play for India or in the WPL, her batting is more a throwback to a different era, but she's as elegant as any batter ever who has played for India women



Always reminds me of a young Mithali Raj, rarely plays a shot in anger#U19WorldCup — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) January 28, 2025

At the St. John’s Academy in Secunderabad, Trisha trained under John Manoj, who had coached a long list of First-Class and international players including VVS Laxman. It was also at the academy that Trisha was advised to be a leg spinner after the coaches noticed her ability to bowl according to the batters’ movement.

Also Read:

Soon, the teenager made appearances for the junior age groups of Hyderabad and made it to the Women’s Under 19 One-Day Challenger Trophy. In the 2021 edition final, Trisha scored a match-winning 112 for India-B and finished the tournament as the highest scorer with 260 runs from four matches at a stunning average of 86.

Winning the inaugural 2023 Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup

A 16-year-old Trisha became an automatic choice for the inaugural Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup in 2022-23 after she finished the Women’s Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy with 117 runs from four innings. Indian team coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who had seen Trisha from close quarters in Hyderabad, knew about her effectiveness as an opener but the presence of captain Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat left her with no choice.

Randomly remembering the time a very young G Trisha bowled in nets to Ashwin during 2016/17.



Years later, Trisha-U19 WC champion already- scores her 1st fifty in U19 Asia Cup. She is only getting started. — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 19, 2024

Nevertheless, Trisha batted across the middle-order and scored a measured 57 off 51 balls when she was sent up the order against Scotland. In the final against England at Potchefstroom, India had an early stutter while chasing only 69. Shafali and Sehrawat were back in the dugout by the fourth over and the score was 20. Trisha made sure there were no further hiccups, as she patiently faced the English spinners to score 24 off 29 balls. She got out when India needed just three to win their first ever trophy in women’s cricket.

Keeping India Women’s Under 19 team’s domination intact

By the time the 2025 Women’s Under 19 World Cup schedule was announced, India had the opening slot fixed. She had just led India to the title in the inaugural Women’s Under 19 Asia Cup with 52 off 47 balls in the final and finished the tournament with 159 runs from five matches.

An unbeaten 💯

3⃣-wicket haul 👌



For her brilliant all-round performance, G Trisha bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia sealed a 1⃣5⃣0⃣-run win over Scotland 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/feBJlxclkZ#INDvSCO | #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OGOnhg1w3k — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2025

Currently, she is leading the Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup run charts with 265 runs from six matches. She has a strike rate of 149.7, the best among batters who faced more than 60 balls in the tournament and an average of 66.25, thanks to her unbeaten 110 against Scotland.

The Indian bowlers, specifically the spinners have been outstanding in setting up easy targets but Trisha’s contributions have been vital in pulling off all chases within 15 overs or less. In Sunday’s final against South Africa, India will need the same from Trisha as they look to successfully defend their title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.