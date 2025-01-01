Sanju Samson, Travis Head Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s T20I Team Of The Year

The year saw several top performances, with a few familiar names again stealing the limelight.

T20I was the flavour of the year in international cricket as plenty of 20-over contests were held among top teams. There was also the marquee T20 World Cup 2024, which India won in a thrilling final against South Africa.

The year saw several top performances, with a few familiar names again stealing the limelight. Some players left a massive impact and exceeded expectations from batters to bowlers.

We form the Men’s T20I team of the year, looking at top performers in the format.

Openers – Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson

Apart from leading India successfully in the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma also had a fruitful run with the willow in T20Is. He scored 378 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 160.16 in 11 innings, including three fifties and a century. His vital contributions in big matches of the T20 World Cup make him an ideal candidate to take the opening slot. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson was a revelation in T20Is this year, and once he got the opening slot, there was no stopping him. While opening the innings, he amassed 366 runs at an average of 52.28 and a strike rate of 197.83 in eight outings. Further, he also hit three centuries, the most this year.

Middle order – Travis Head and Jos Buttler

Travis Head was another top performer with the willow this year, scoring runs consistently. He scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47 in 15 innings, including four fifties. He was Australia’s leading run-scorer in the format, scoring 150 more than the next best Glenn Maxwell (389). Jos Buttler: Despite battling with injuries, Jos Buttler was among the top performers in T20Is. He scored 462 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 164.41 in 13 T20I innings, comprising three fifties. He was England’s second-leading run-scorer and led them to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024.

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, and Sikandar Raza

Hardik Pandya’s improved range-hitting and ability to bowl tough overs were the most noticeable aspects of his game. He scored 352 runs at a whopping strike rate of 150.42. Pandya also dismissed 16 batters at 26.25 runs apiece with the ball and played a crucial role in India’s flawless performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Sikandar Raza: Generally, players from lower-ranked teams don’t find a place in the team of the year, but Sikandar Raza’s numbers are too tempting to ignore. He scored 573 runs at an average of 28.65 and a strike rate of 146.54 in 23 innings, including two fifties and a century. Further, he also snared 24 wickets at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 20.45 in 23 innings this year.

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh was the second-leading wicket-taker among the top ten T20I teams. He snared 36 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 10.80 in 18 outings this year. Arshdeep also took a four-wicket haul and bowled exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup 2024. Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah didn’t play too many games in the format, but his all-time great performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 is enough to include him in this list. He has 15 wickets at 8.26 runs apiece and conceded only 4.17 per over. Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament award in the tourney and was the biggest reason behind India’s win.

