Most Catches In A Test: Aiden Markram Surpasses Ajinkya Rahane’s Decade-long Record During South Africa’s Historic Clean Sweep in India

But he scored only 102 runs in the series.

South Africa have registered a dominating Test whitewash over India at their home soil. While Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, and Senuran Muthusamy have already grabbed the headlines with their exceptional performances, opener Aiden Markram has achieved an unique feat in the second and final red-ball fixture of the series in Guwahati.

Aiden Markram Eclipses Ajinkya Rahane Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test

The Proteas batter now holds the record for grabbing the most catches in a Test fixture. He has pouched a total of nine catches in the clash, surpassing the record of veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane. Notably, Rahane had achieved the feat a decade ago by securing eight grabs while facing Sri Lanka at their home.

But the South African batter could not put up a noteworthy show with the willow. He managed crucial starts in both innings, but could not convert that into a significant score. Markram returned to the pavilion with the figures of 38 and 29 in the fixture, respectively. Earlier, he had also scored only 35 runs in the series opener in Kolkata, but snared the key wicket of Washington Sundar in the second innings.

However, the visitors have etched their names in history after outclassing the hosts in back-to-back Tests. They followed the path of New Zealand, who had whitewashed India in 2024 to end their 12-year dominance at home.

Moreover, the hosts have also found them in another embarrassing stat after the thumping 408-run defeat. India have failed to cross the 200-run mark in the entire two-Test series at their home turf.

ALSO READ:

Most Catches In A Test In History: Aiden Markram Tops The List

PLAYER CATCHES OPPOSITION VENUE YEAR Aiden Markram (South Africa) 8 India Guwahati November 2025 Ajinkya Rahane (India) 8 Sri Lanka Galle August 2015 Greg Chappell 7 England W.A.C.A. December 1974 Yajurvindra Singh 7 England Bengaluru January 1977 Hashan Tillakaratne 7 New Zealand Colombo December 1992 Stephen Fleming 7 Zimbabwe Harare September 1997 Matthew Hayden 7 Sri Lanka Galle March 2004 KL Rahul 7 England Nottingham August 2018

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.