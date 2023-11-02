ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios for Pakistan

Pakistan World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are complicated but not impossible for now.

Pakistan have had a bizarre campaign so far in the World Cup 2023. They started the season with two clinical victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, looking like one of the favourites to advance to the next round. But after an encouraging start, they have lost their way and made their qualification scenarios arduous.

Firstly, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against India in Ahmedabad before Australia handed a 62-run loss in Bengaluru to increase their troubles. After the defeat against the Aussies, the Men in Green were in dire need of a victory to bring their campaign back on track. However, what happened next was a big blow to their morale and their tournament prospects.

Afghanistan toppled Pakistan in Chennai to create history. The Afghan nation defeated Pakistan by eight wickets, and South Africa defeated them in the following game by one wicket at the same venue to hand them their fourth successive loss.

All the top work done by the group in the initial two games seemed to become futile. However, Pakistan kept their hopes alive by churning out a clinical show against Bangladesh. They defeated the Tigers by seven wickets in Kolkata as they attempted to bring their campaign back on track.

The World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios give no room for error for the Babar Azam-led side. Another loss will take away even the slightest of hopes left. Pakistan World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are complicated and stiff now.

World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios: Matches left for Pakistan

Pakistan have played seven matches in the World Cup 2023 and sit in the fourth position on the points table with two wins. They have two more matches to play and fit themselves in the World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios. Pakistan will face New Zealand and England in the remaining encounters.

New Zealand are the table topper, while England also have nothing to lose now. Their match against New Zealand will happen in Bengaluru, and then Pakistan will come back to Kolkata to play their final league-stage game against England. The venues will equally suit the other teams, like England, who have a fearsome batting lineup.

New Zealand might have lost a few matches recently, but they will also bring out their best game. The Kiwis might be at risk of elimination after the losses. Hence, Pakistan won’t find it easy to get through them.

All the remaining matches for Pakistan are onerous, and going by the brand of cricket they have played so far, it will be hard to defeat both teams. However, their performance against Bangladesh depicted how dangerous they can be at this stage.

Pakistan World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios: Can Pakistan still qualify?

Mathematically, all the teams, except Bangladesh, have a chance to go beyond the league stages and qualify for the knockout phase. The same is the case for Pakistan, who have played some mediocre cricket before winning the previous game. Pakistan World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are complicated but not impossible for now.

The teams with five wins and 10 points in the league stage will fight for the spots in the semifinal. So, Pakistan will also be required to get two more wins under the belt to stay alive. However, it’s not easy for them now after massive defeats in the middle part of the tournament.

If Pakistan are to reach 10 points, they will need to win all the remaining games. They have played seven encounters and stand with six points in the bank. The wins in all the matches left will take them to 10 points and five wins.

But Pakistan have a negative net run rate (-0.024) after their abysmal show against teams like India, Australia, and Afghanistan. Hence, this is another area of concern for Pakistan, as they would need to improve their NRR as well. This task is harder than winning.

Moreover, they would also want Australia or New Zealand not to win more than one or, ideally, lose all their matches. Further, Afghanistan shouldn’t win more than one, while Sri Lanks should also suffer defeat in at least one more match to stand at eight points only.

The opponents left for them won’t enable them to win easily, let alone by a massive margin. However, the big win against Bangladesh has improved their NRR to an extent.

The matches against New Zealand and England are unlikely to provide them with any opportunity to better their NRR. The best Pakistan can do is register a victory in these games; even a win will be a herculean task. Clearly, Pakistan find itself in troubled waters.

Pakistan World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are as rigid as they can get. But they are an unpredictable side and gave a statement against Bangladesh. It’s just that they can’t put a foot wrong for the rest of the tournament.

