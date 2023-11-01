Glenn Maxwell suffers freak concussion injury after golf accident, will miss England clash

There has been no replacement named for him in the squad and Australia is optimistic that he will only miss this one game.

Glenn Maxwell will be unavailable for Australia's upcoming World Cup match against England due to a concussion sustained in an unexpected incident involving a golf cart. The all-rounder slipped and fell from the back of the cart, resulting in a head injury.

Adhering to Cricket Australia's concussion protocols, Maxwell will be sidelined for the encounter against their Ashes counterparts at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There has been no replacement named for him in the squad and Australia is optimistic that he will only miss this one game.

This setback comes shortly after Maxwell's recovery from another unusual injury. The 35-year-old had recently returned to action before the World Cup following a leg fracture suffered during a 50th birthday celebration in November 2022.

Green or Stoinis expected to replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI

Australia's squad had just regained a full complement of fit players, with Travis Head overcoming a hand injury sustained in an ODI prior to the World Cup and going on to score a century in his first match back against India.

This incident also mirrors a previous golf-related accident involving a cricketer, as Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of England's 2022/23 winter season after slipping and fracturing his leg while golfing.

Maxwell's absence is likely to pave the way for either Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green, the two all-rounders in the squad who are not currently part of the starting lineup, to make their return to the side.

Australia is on the brink of securing their spot in the World Cup semi-finals, and a victory over England would officially eliminate their longstanding rivals from contention.

