WATCH: Riyan Parag's viral "no one is at my level" celebration in SMAT 2023

The Assam batter has notched up seven half-centuries in eight matches in a record achievement in tournament's history.

The 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) has now progressed to the knockout stage. Riyan Parag, the prominent batter from Assam, who made waves in the previous year's Vijay Hazare Trophy with five centuries has elevated his game in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament.

He has notched up seven half-centuries in eight matches, with his lowest score being 45. Parag's seven fifties mark a historic achievement in the SMAT, setting a new record for a single edition. Moreover, his tally of 39 sixes in the tournament is the highest ever recorded in a single edition of the competition. As of now, he stands as the highest run-scorer, accumulating 490 runs at an impressive average of 122 and a striking strike rate of 189.

Despite struggling to replicate his domestic form in the IPL over the past few seasons, Parag is determined to lead Assam to victory. This determination was evident in his celebratory display upon reaching his fifty against Bengal in the pre-quarters, underscoring the significance of the milestone to him.

Parag has previously made headlines for his gestures

Parag, who scored an unbeaten 31-ball 50, introduced a distinctive celebration that sparked conversations among fans. Many interpreted it as an expression of 'being above everyone, with no one at his level'. Some users suggested that this celebration may have been in response to a commentator who purportedly made derogatory remarks about former Assam players compared to former Bengal players. The video of this moment quickly went viral.

Parag has faced criticism for his demeanor and extravagant gestures, which have not consistently translated into strong performances, particularly in the IPL. However, in domestic white-ball tournaments, his contributions have been unmatched. Parag is eager to lead Assam to further success, given the team's exceptional form this year.

In the upcoming quarter-finals, Assam will face Kerala, a team they previously defeated earlier in the tournament.

Riyan Parag celebration myan 😭😭😭.



He fucking just said, these guy's aren't on my level. I am fucking couple level ahead of them 😭😭😭



Proper Chad pic.twitter.com/Gd8fbECfM7 — HS27 (@Royal_HaRRa) October 31, 2023

