WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav dresses up as cameraman, fools fans in Marine Drive

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav adopted a disguise, assuming the role of a cameraman for BCCI's social media ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He donned a full shirt to conceal his tattoos, along with a mask and a hat, before heading out to Marine Drive to engage with cricket enthusiasts in a video posted by BCCI on Thursday (November 2).

Yadav, unidentifiable in his attire, inquired about the Indian team's performance and the players themselves. Many fans expressed admiration for their favorite cricketers, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah and also highlighted the team's impressive form in the tournament. Disappointed that his name hadn't been mentioned, Yadav prompted fans to share their thoughts about him, eliciting some intriguing responses.

One supporter discussed Suryakumar Yadav's batting and expressed a desire to see him in a slightly higher batting position. While acknowledging he wasn't in a position to critique his technique, the fan expressed hope for his continued success.

Fans share thoughts of Suryakumar Yadav

Another admirer conveyed the pleasure derived from watching Surya's elegant use of his wrists while batting. At this juncture, Surya chose to reveal his identity by removing his mask, leaving the fan utterly surprised. Yadav graciously took photos with the fans before concluding his stint as the cameraman.

In the team's recent group-stage encounter against England, the Indian batter excelled. When India's top-order faltered, Suryakumar Yadav exhibited resilience, scoring a commendable 49 off 47 balls, propelling India to a total of over 200 in Lucknow. This provided India with a competitive total to defend, ultimately resulting in a convincing 100-run victory.

Currently, India stands as the only undefeated team in the tournament and is set to face Sri Lanka in their seventh group stage match on Thursday.

