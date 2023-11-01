England's star pacer announces retirement after 2023 ODI WC

He explained his decision in a lengthy social media post, stating that he has put a lot of thought into this decision.

England seamer David Willey has officially declared his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a social media statement, Willey announced his decision to step away from international cricket following the culmination of England's 2023 World Cup campaign.

The 33-year-old fast bowler, who has participated in three of England's six matches thus far in the ODI World Cup revealed his choice on Wednesday (November 1), a mere three days after England's significant loss to India.

A pivotal figure in England's transition in white-ball cricket, Willey emerged as the highest wicket-taker for England in the 2016 T20 World Cup held in India. During the tournament, Willey claimed an impressive 10 wickets from 6 matches, though England ultimately fell short in the final against West Indies.

Willey's retirement coincides with a tumultuous World Cup campaign for England



"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of International cricket at the end of the World Cup," Willey wrote in his post.

Renowned for his proficiency in swinging the ball towards right-handed batsmen, Willey posed a considerable challenge to India in their recent encounter, securing crucial dismissals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav. Willey's retirement coincides with a tumultuous World Cup 2023 campaign for England, who, as defending champions, have suffered defeat in five out of their initial six matches in the tournament.

